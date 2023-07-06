Elera Renováveis has commissioned the 1.2 GW Janaúba solar complex. The facility, which went online this week, consists of 20 solar parks spread across 3,000 hectares.From pv magazine Brazil Elera Renováveis inaugurated a 1.2 GW solar complex this week in Janaúba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project is the largest operational PV facility in the Americas. Prior to the commissioning of the plant, the largest operational PV project in North and South America was the Villanueva project, which consists of the 427 MW Villanueva I and 327 MW Villanueva III installations in the Mexican state of Coahuila. ...

