Stemtech Corporation Announces Additional Debt Conversions: Provides Growth Update

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION (OTCQB:STEK) is thrilled to announce significant progress in its debt reduction initiatives and current growth updates. Under the leadership of business veteran Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech, the company has taken decisive action to eliminate outstanding debt obligations, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Stemtech has not only successfully reduced its debt but has also made additional debt servicing payments, showcasing its commitment to financial stability and sustainable growth. The company is now poised to embark on a transformational expansion of product distributors (Independent Business Partners or IBPs, focusing on technology advancements, corporate marketing enhancements, and dynamic product branding initiatives. Stemtech is set to revolutionize the stem cell nutrition industry by developing innovative health products tailored for the average consumer worldwide. Additionally, the company has secured a substantial inventory Floor Plan from manufacturers to meet the rising demand from a multitude of new IBPs, including existing enthusiastic distributors and passionate customers.

Mr. Arnold expressed his confidence in Stemtech's growth prospects, stating, "This conversion of debt to equity from our investors and management team sends a powerful message to the marketplace. Stemtech is not only growing, but our investors as well as management have the confidence to accept equity in lieu of debt repayment".

"Our past efforts to motivate our Field are bearing fruit as we signed up more new distributors in June than any month in the last year! We have implemented a new inventory plan to ensure that we will not have a shortfall in products to ship, as well as cutting costs in overhead. We are preparing for the increase in new sales and new distributors. The company is updating our website and marketing tools to create a newer look. With internal cuts and a growing distributor base, we are preparing to return to the growth the company experienced in the early years. Our markets are experiencing real signs of growth, considering the broader awareness of stem cells in general, the interest in Stemtech specifically with our history since 2005 and efficacy of our products and income-earning opportunity. Our Taiwan sales in June are the highest sales figures this branch of Stemtech has had in recent years."

"The world is catching on that stem cells effect your aging and your health, and our products naturally release your own stem cells in your body without invasive measures or the need to use someone else's cells - our products are all-natural, plant-based nutritional supplements taken in capsule form, plus our Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream skin care. Stemtech provides a lifestyle change of taking our products daily and letting your own body naturally take care of itself. I have been a product user now for 4 years and the difference certainly is apparent to me. Now when I explain the benefits of these proprietary products to friends everyone wants to have access to our Stemtech products. This is why as a direct sales and network marketing company we will be able to grow much faster because friends are telling friends about our products. They are making money spreading the word about how our products can benefit everyone with an extra income which everyone needs today, while providing the many health benefits that happen when you have your own stem cells circulating in your body" commented Arnold.

The recent debt-to-equity conversions, which were executed in May and June, are a testament to Stemtech's commitment to sustainable financial practices. Securities attorney David E. Price, Esq., confirmed, "These conversions will be fully disclosed in Stemtech's upcoming quarterly filing." By transforming debtholders into shareholders, Stemtech has cultivated a highly vested and passionate community of individuals who are aligned with the company's plan for expansion and significant growth

Stemtech's ongoing dedication to innovation, financial stability, and strategic growth initiatives is generating tremendous excitement among investors and stem cell nutrition enthusiasts alike. The company's future prospects are promising, as it continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the field of stem cell nutrition.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. Stemtech conducted Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on May 15, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

