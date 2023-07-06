Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
CNH Industrial: A New Life for Used Components: 'A Sustainable Year' Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / CNH Industrial

Discover how CNH Industrial is cutting waste and regenerating value at: bit.ly/CNH_Remanufacturing

In CNH Industrial's latest story in the A Sustainable Year series, the world of remanufacturing is explored - from the benefits of reman parts over new parts to the company's dedication to sustainable technology.

Remanufacturing significantly reduces the environmental impact of operations, extends the life of products, and is significantly more efficient compared to manufacturing new parts. The reman process requires 80% less energy, which in turn reduces customer carbon footprint, encourages faster delivery times, and saves money. Bruce Krueger, General Manager of CNH Industrial Reman North America, discusses the winning traits of remanufacturing at CNH Industrial in this story.

An accompanying interview with renowned expert Dr. Nabil Nasr, Director of the Golisano Institute for Sustainability and CEO of the REMADE Institute, spotlights remanufacturing, and the changes needed to foster innovation.

At CNH Industrial, sustainability stewardship is one of its many strategic priorities. The practice of remanufacturing brings significant financial advantages while also supporting environmental goals.

Read the full story and interview here: bit.ly/CNH Remanufacturing

CNH Industrial, Thursday, July 6, 2023, Press release picture

The CNH Industrial Reman facility in Springfield, Missouri, USA

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765990/A-New-Life-for-Used-Components-A-Sustainable-Year-Story

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
