Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)

Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Regulatory News:

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

5,171 shares

514,893.59

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,593

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,622

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 171,327 shares for 6,190,402.48

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 169,885 shares for 6,142,236.81

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

3,729 shares

563,058.69

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,611

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,795

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 121,664 shares for 3,628,198.45

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 120,735 shares for 3,565,927.25

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account1

2,048 shares

151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About Carbios

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution. Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting January 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2023 Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting January 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2023 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity purchased in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Equity sold in euros Total 3 593 171 327 6 190 402,48 Total 3 622 169 885 6 142 236,81 02/01/2023 12 270 9 420,70 02/01/2023 34 1 081 37 811,26 03/01/2023 18 614 22 262,90 03/01/2023 18 400 14 530,82 04/01/2023 23 355 13 026,44 04/01/2023 25 527 19 357,46 05/01/2023 26 1 129 41 421,06 05/01/2023 22 482 17 750,26 06/01/2023 21 669 24 535,24 06/01/2023 16 526 19 372,58 09/01/2023 48 1 182 42 338,06 09/01/2023 25 851 30 473,24 10/01/2023 19 561 19 850,94 10/01/2023 8 366 12 979,94 11/01/2023 38 878 31 380,32 11/01/2023 35 1 188 42 486,06 12/01/2023 60 2 334 86 076,70 12/01/2023 83 3 256 120 099,74 13/01/2023 51 1 568 62 123,78 13/01/2023 73 2 235 88 035,88 16/01/2023 28 828 33 223,78 16/01/2023 35 843 33 929,74 17/01/2023 62 1 499 59 152,16 17/01/2023 25 762 30 214,18 18/01/2023 25 972 38 009,10 18/01/2023 44 1 453 56 912,92 19/01/2023 32 1 514 60 154,30 19/01/2023 25 1 082 43 153,04 20/01/2023 10 238 9 438,86 20/01/2023 11 240 9 527,94 23/01/2023 30 1 049 42 287,46 23/01/2023 32 1 092 44 125,92 24/01/2023 59 2 519 96 970,66 24/01/2023 88 2 516 96 823,18 25/01/2023 35 967 36 895,54 25/01/2023 16 547 20 835,48 26/01/2023 27 721 27 338,18 26/01/2023 39 1 036 39 327,78 27/01/2023 18 616 23 387,10 27/01/2023 9 359 13 642,06 30/01/2023 23 875 32 832,56 30/01/2023 11 602 22 574,44 31/01/2023 14 454 16 835,00 31/01/2023 17 513 19 105,74 01/02/2023 62 1 946 73 748,82 01/02/2023 60 1 828 69 673,52 02/02/2023 36 1 615 60 462,32 02/02/2023 49 2 320 87 031,66 03/02/2023 34 1 420 53 288,40 03/02/2023 31 1 436 54 026,64 06/02/2023 25 1 320 49 821,54 06/02/2023 42 1 667 63 175,02 07/02/2023 41 1 370 52 408,10 07/02/2023 31 930 35 570,22 08/02/2023 41 1 476 57 843,30 08/02/2023 47 1 672 65 497,34 09/02/2023 35 1 183 46 588,60 09/02/2023 33 1 066 42 105,28 10/02/2023 23 766 30 027,04 10/02/2023 24 947 37 208,66 13/02/2023 28 1 379 53 830,88 13/02/2023 25 849 33 165,06 14/02/2023 17 931 35 479,28 14/02/2023 11 244 9 326,80 15/02/2023 40 2 474 91 179,78 15/02/2023 51 2 203 81 196,50 16/02/2023 25 1 407 51 686,08 16/02/2023 17 1 274 46 869,76 17/02/2023 25 1 100 40 870,40 17/02/2023 32 1 131 42 235,94 20/02/2023 31 1 166 44 759,60 20/02/2023 53 1 767 67 905,64 21/02/2023 34 1 370 53 152,00 21/02/2023 44 1 485 57 776,74 22/02/2023 46 2 400 91 269,62 22/02/2023 21 756 28 604,28 23/02/2023 46 1 791 69 642,80 23/02/2023 78 3 107 120 617,96 24/02/2023 36 1 349 52 513,04 24/02/2023 37 1 230 47 995,52 27/02/2023 20 841 33 003,12 27/02/2023 28 912 35 857,04 28/02/2023 21 1 197 46 276,62 28/02/2023 14 652 25 181,94 01/03/2023 49 2 830 109 979,22 01/03/2023 55 2 951 114 949,94 02/03/2023 45 1 982 77 745,50 02/03/2023 50 2 621 103 334,76 03/03/2023 55 2 610 103 096,10 03/03/2023 54 2 153 85 051,08 06/03/2023 74 4 468 168 871,92 06/03/2023 49 2 988 112 207,24 07/03/2023 36 2 518 93 015,88 07/03/2023 22 1 547 57 219,28 08/03/2023 18 641 23 566,30 08/03/2023 14 928 34 127,90 09/03/2023 44 1 469 53 330,68 09/03/2023 21 1 123 40 804,00 10/03/2023 31 1 543 54 537,76 10/03/2023 18 985 34 717,08 13/03/2023 48 2 390 82 836,72 13/03/2023 34 1 684 58 434,90 14/03/2023 26 1 401 49 575,76 14/03/2023 73 2 772 98 233,68 15/03/2023 24 1 260 44 885,26 15/03/2023 14 705 25 134,78 16/03/2023 44 2 008 70 155,14 16/03/2023 26 1 477 51 761,28 17/03/2023 64 3 199 108 032,32 17/03/2023 37 2 524 85 311,36 20/03/2023 49 3 175 103 260,00 20/03/2023 48 2 958 96 254,06 21/03/2023 21 1 116 38 168,12 21/03/2023 42 2 553 86 589,40 22/03/2023 15 797 27 794,32 22/03/2023 24 996 34 773,70 23/03/2023 23 1 319 45 376,70 23/03/2023 21 1 120 38 644,80 24/03/2023 41 2 228 75 706,26 24/03/2023 26 1 182 40 166,12 27/03/2023 24 1 305 44 573,44 27/03/2023 40 2 364 81 082,80 28/03/2023 24 1 375 48 112,06 28/03/2023 37 1 341 46 993,80 29/03/2023 10 356 12 781,86 29/03/2023 20 781 27 963,34 30/03/2023 24 924 34 162,70 30/03/2023 37 1 262 46 630,84 31/03/2023 35 1 372 50 101,28 31/03/2023 13 557 20 220,64 03/04/2023 9 217 7 800,90 03/04/2023 8 224 8 107,90 04/04/2023 44 2 120 77 420,05 04/04/2023 30 1 774 65 127,85 05/04/2023 25 1 470 51 889,15 05/04/2023 26 985 34 857,05 06/04/2023 44 1 838 62 932,75 06/04/2023 36 1 017 34 972,35 11/04/2023 21 1 231 42 382,60 11/04/2023 20 1 098 37 901,30 12/04/2023 37 1 605 53 813,85 12/04/2023 13 1 161 39 393,60 13/04/2023 23 1 468 48 540,50 13/04/2023 30 1 613 53 407,85 14/04/2023 33 1 839 61 101,55 14/04/2023 14 1 306 43 520,60 17/04/2023 31 1 337 44 606,10 17/04/2023 33 1 471 49 185,50 18/04/2023 34 1 629 54 337,20 18/04/2023 18 1 796 60 113,85 19/04/2023 14 649 21 285,20 19/04/2023 2 282 9 235,50 20/04/2023 17 855 27 846,85 20/04/2023 9 813 26 514,25 21/04/2023 32 1 575 50 617,05 21/04/2023 14 1 067 34 343,95 24/04/2023 29 1 372 43 215,40 24/04/2023 11 806 25 450,50 25/04/2023 40 2 639 80 675,30 25/04/2023 43 2 638 80 846,10 26/04/2023 30 1 155 35 450,90 26/04/2023 15 845 25 930,50 27/04/2023 28 1 856 56 567,20 27/04/2023 42 2 047 62 552,60 28/04/2023 7 451 14 038,10 28/04/2023 36 1 703 53 094,20 02/05/2023 34 2 182 70 351,50 02/05/2023 49 3 171 102 262,65 03/05/2023 82 4 620 142 207,05 03/05/2023 39 2 424 74 390,20 04/05/2023 39 2 744 81 506,90 04/05/2023 27 2 335 69 479,25 05/05/2023 0 0 0,00 05/05/2023 24 1 350 40 740,65 08/05/2023 12 500 15 150,00 08/05/2023 2 200 6 150,00 09/05/2023 5 150 4 497,50 09/05/2023 9 199 6 011,40 10/05/2023 6 350 10 527,50 10/05/2023 4 104 3 171,40 11/05/2023 8 200 5 990,00 11/05/2023 5 196 5 938,60 12/05/2023 5 109 3 300,35 12/05/2023 4 46 1 396,10 15/05/2023 4 121 3 654,20 15/05/2023 13 701 21 627,70 16/05/2023 25 1 800 55 730,00 16/05/2023 12 750 24 022,50 17/05/2023 9 317 9 579,25 17/05/2023 7 301 9 125,70 18/05/2023 4 150 4 642,50 18/05/2023 15 599 18 679,20 19/05/2023 0 0 0,00 19/05/2023 14 469 14 787,65 22/05/2023 3 108 3 417,15 22/05/2023 13 701 22 582,00 23/05/2023 22 940 30 444,55 23/05/2023 26 996 32 392,25 24/05/2023 42 2 315 74 683,05 24/05/2023 14 1 392 45 284,00 25/05/2023 24 1 039 32 603,40 25/05/2023 18 936 29 426,20 26/05/2023 32 1 679 52 588,35 26/05/2023 18 1 323 41 633,95 29/05/2023 3 112 3 500,15 29/05/2023 3 120 3 770,00 30/05/2023 23 1 546 50 554,30 30/05/2023 52 3 940 128 560,75 31/05/2023 37 2 389 76 003,75 31/05/2023 44 2 088 66 360,25 01/06/2023 26 1 318 45 599,30 01/06/2023 67 4 294 150 063,50 02/06/2023 46 2 493 95 553,05 02/06/2023 72 4 725 179 577,35 05/06/2023 38 1 752 67 804,35 05/06/2023 38 2 053 79 958,30 06/06/2023 14 583 23 815,80 06/06/2023 31 1 402 58 562,40 07/06/2023 49 2 730 110 114,65 07/06/2023 28 947 38 286,15 08/06/2023 29 1 302 53 372,00 08/06/2023 27 964 39 967,05 09/06/2023 50 3 905 154 403,25 09/06/2023 46 3 003 118 588,15 12/06/2023 48 2 382 92 724,15 12/06/2023 29 1 847 71 888,10 13/06/2023 43 3 409 132 491,40 13/06/2023 71 5 162 202 026,20 14/06/2023 19 746 30 151,05 14/06/2023 30 1 128 45 858,10 15/06/2023 25 1 905 77 939,00 15/06/2023 25 1 513 62 224,00 16/06/2023 32 1 775 73 308,60 16/06/2023 32 1 563 64 800,50 19/06/2023 33 1 295 52 779,90 19/06/2023 24 815 33 364,80 20/06/2023 40 3 460 138 362,50 20/06/2023 41 1 692 67 472,10 21/06/2023 15 996 40 053,90 21/06/2023 55 2 785 112 554,30

1 it is reminded that on October 11, 2022, Carbios has increased, by 500,000 (five hundred thousand), the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with Natixis Oddo BHF Cf. October 12, 2022 press release

