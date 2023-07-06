- Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
- Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris
Regulatory News:
Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.
As of June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 5,171 shares
- 514,893.59
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,593
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,622
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 171,327 shares for 6,190,402.48
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 169,885 shares for 6,142,236.81
For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 3,729 shares
- 563,058.69
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,611
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,795
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 121,664 shares for 3,628,198.45
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 120,735 shares for 3,565,927.25
At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account1
- 2,048 shares
- 151,529.34
The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
About Carbios
Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution. Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.
In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.
The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.
For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios
Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country.
Translation is for information purposes only.
In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail
APPENDIX
Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting January 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2023
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting January 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2023
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Equity purchased in euros
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Equity sold in euros
Total
3 593
171 327
6 190 402,48
Total
3 622
169 885
6 142 236,81
02/01/2023
12
270
9 420,70
02/01/2023
34
1 081
37 811,26
03/01/2023
18
614
22 262,90
03/01/2023
18
400
14 530,82
04/01/2023
23
355
13 026,44
04/01/2023
25
527
19 357,46
05/01/2023
26
1 129
41 421,06
05/01/2023
22
482
17 750,26
06/01/2023
21
669
24 535,24
06/01/2023
16
526
19 372,58
09/01/2023
48
1 182
42 338,06
09/01/2023
25
851
30 473,24
10/01/2023
19
561
19 850,94
10/01/2023
8
366
12 979,94
11/01/2023
38
878
31 380,32
11/01/2023
35
1 188
42 486,06
12/01/2023
60
2 334
86 076,70
12/01/2023
83
3 256
120 099,74
13/01/2023
51
1 568
62 123,78
13/01/2023
73
2 235
88 035,88
16/01/2023
28
828
33 223,78
16/01/2023
35
843
33 929,74
17/01/2023
62
1 499
59 152,16
17/01/2023
25
762
30 214,18
18/01/2023
25
972
38 009,10
18/01/2023
44
1 453
56 912,92
19/01/2023
32
1 514
60 154,30
19/01/2023
25
1 082
43 153,04
20/01/2023
10
238
9 438,86
20/01/2023
11
240
9 527,94
23/01/2023
30
1 049
42 287,46
23/01/2023
32
1 092
44 125,92
24/01/2023
59
2 519
96 970,66
24/01/2023
88
2 516
96 823,18
25/01/2023
35
967
36 895,54
25/01/2023
16
547
20 835,48
26/01/2023
27
721
27 338,18
26/01/2023
39
1 036
39 327,78
27/01/2023
18
616
23 387,10
27/01/2023
9
359
13 642,06
30/01/2023
23
875
32 832,56
30/01/2023
11
602
22 574,44
31/01/2023
14
454
16 835,00
31/01/2023
17
513
19 105,74
01/02/2023
62
1 946
73 748,82
01/02/2023
60
1 828
69 673,52
02/02/2023
36
1 615
60 462,32
02/02/2023
49
2 320
87 031,66
03/02/2023
34
1 420
53 288,40
03/02/2023
31
1 436
54 026,64
06/02/2023
25
1 320
49 821,54
06/02/2023
42
1 667
63 175,02
07/02/2023
41
1 370
52 408,10
07/02/2023
31
930
35 570,22
08/02/2023
41
1 476
57 843,30
08/02/2023
47
1 672
65 497,34
09/02/2023
35
1 183
46 588,60
09/02/2023
33
1 066
42 105,28
10/02/2023
23
766
30 027,04
10/02/2023
24
947
37 208,66
13/02/2023
28
1 379
53 830,88
13/02/2023
25
849
33 165,06
14/02/2023
17
931
35 479,28
14/02/2023
11
244
9 326,80
15/02/2023
40
2 474
91 179,78
15/02/2023
51
2 203
81 196,50
16/02/2023
25
1 407
51 686,08
16/02/2023
17
1 274
46 869,76
17/02/2023
25
1 100
40 870,40
17/02/2023
32
1 131
42 235,94
20/02/2023
31
1 166
44 759,60
20/02/2023
53
1 767
67 905,64
21/02/2023
34
1 370
53 152,00
21/02/2023
44
1 485
57 776,74
22/02/2023
46
2 400
91 269,62
22/02/2023
21
756
28 604,28
23/02/2023
46
1 791
69 642,80
23/02/2023
78
3 107
120 617,96
24/02/2023
36
1 349
52 513,04
24/02/2023
37
1 230
47 995,52
27/02/2023
20
841
33 003,12
27/02/2023
28
912
35 857,04
28/02/2023
21
1 197
46 276,62
28/02/2023
14
652
25 181,94
01/03/2023
49
2 830
109 979,22
01/03/2023
55
2 951
114 949,94
02/03/2023
45
1 982
77 745,50
02/03/2023
50
2 621
103 334,76
03/03/2023
55
2 610
103 096,10
03/03/2023
54
2 153
85 051,08
06/03/2023
74
4 468
168 871,92
06/03/2023
49
2 988
112 207,24
07/03/2023
36
2 518
93 015,88
07/03/2023
22
1 547
57 219,28
08/03/2023
18
641
23 566,30
08/03/2023
14
928
34 127,90
09/03/2023
44
1 469
53 330,68
09/03/2023
21
1 123
40 804,00
10/03/2023
31
1 543
54 537,76
10/03/2023
18
985
34 717,08
13/03/2023
48
2 390
82 836,72
13/03/2023
34
1 684
58 434,90
14/03/2023
26
1 401
49 575,76
14/03/2023
73
2 772
98 233,68
15/03/2023
24
1 260
44 885,26
15/03/2023
14
705
25 134,78
16/03/2023
44
2 008
70 155,14
16/03/2023
26
1 477
51 761,28
17/03/2023
64
3 199
108 032,32
17/03/2023
37
2 524
85 311,36
20/03/2023
49
3 175
103 260,00
20/03/2023
48
2 958
96 254,06
21/03/2023
21
1 116
38 168,12
21/03/2023
42
2 553
86 589,40
22/03/2023
15
797
27 794,32
22/03/2023
24
996
34 773,70
23/03/2023
23
1 319
45 376,70
23/03/2023
21
1 120
38 644,80
24/03/2023
41
2 228
75 706,26
24/03/2023
26
1 182
40 166,12
27/03/2023
24
1 305
44 573,44
27/03/2023
40
2 364
81 082,80
28/03/2023
24
1 375
48 112,06
28/03/2023
37
1 341
46 993,80
29/03/2023
10
356
12 781,86
29/03/2023
20
781
27 963,34
30/03/2023
24
924
34 162,70
30/03/2023
37
1 262
46 630,84
31/03/2023
35
1 372
50 101,28
31/03/2023
13
557
20 220,64
03/04/2023
9
217
7 800,90
03/04/2023
8
224
8 107,90
04/04/2023
44
2 120
77 420,05
04/04/2023
30
1 774
65 127,85
05/04/2023
25
1 470
51 889,15
05/04/2023
26
985
34 857,05
06/04/2023
44
1 838
62 932,75
06/04/2023
36
1 017
34 972,35
11/04/2023
21
1 231
42 382,60
11/04/2023
20
1 098
37 901,30
12/04/2023
37
1 605
53 813,85
12/04/2023
13
1 161
39 393,60
13/04/2023
23
1 468
48 540,50
13/04/2023
30
1 613
53 407,85
14/04/2023
33
1 839
61 101,55
14/04/2023
14
1 306
43 520,60
17/04/2023
31
1 337
44 606,10
17/04/2023
33
1 471
49 185,50
18/04/2023
34
1 629
54 337,20
18/04/2023
18
1 796
60 113,85
19/04/2023
14
649
21 285,20
19/04/2023
2
282
9 235,50
20/04/2023
17
855
27 846,85
20/04/2023
9
813
26 514,25
21/04/2023
32
1 575
50 617,05
21/04/2023
14
1 067
34 343,95
24/04/2023
29
1 372
43 215,40
24/04/2023
11
806
25 450,50
25/04/2023
40
2 639
80 675,30
25/04/2023
43
2 638
80 846,10
26/04/2023
30
1 155
35 450,90
26/04/2023
15
845
25 930,50
27/04/2023
28
1 856
56 567,20
27/04/2023
42
2 047
62 552,60
28/04/2023
7
451
14 038,10
28/04/2023
36
1 703
53 094,20
02/05/2023
34
2 182
70 351,50
02/05/2023
49
3 171
102 262,65
03/05/2023
82
4 620
142 207,05
03/05/2023
39
2 424
74 390,20
04/05/2023
39
2 744
81 506,90
04/05/2023
27
2 335
69 479,25
05/05/2023
0
0
0,00
05/05/2023
24
1 350
40 740,65
08/05/2023
12
500
15 150,00
08/05/2023
2
200
6 150,00
09/05/2023
5
150
4 497,50
09/05/2023
9
199
6 011,40
10/05/2023
6
350
10 527,50
10/05/2023
4
104
3 171,40
11/05/2023
8
200
5 990,00
11/05/2023
5
196
5 938,60
12/05/2023
5
109
3 300,35
12/05/2023
4
46
1 396,10
15/05/2023
4
121
3 654,20
15/05/2023
13
701
21 627,70
16/05/2023
25
1 800
55 730,00
16/05/2023
12
750
24 022,50
17/05/2023
9
317
9 579,25
17/05/2023
7
301
9 125,70
18/05/2023
4
150
4 642,50
18/05/2023
15
599
18 679,20
19/05/2023
0
0
0,00
19/05/2023
14
469
14 787,65
22/05/2023
3
108
3 417,15
22/05/2023
13
701
22 582,00
23/05/2023
22
940
30 444,55
23/05/2023
26
996
32 392,25
24/05/2023
42
2 315
74 683,05
24/05/2023
14
1 392
45 284,00
25/05/2023
24
1 039
32 603,40
25/05/2023
18
936
29 426,20
26/05/2023
32
1 679
52 588,35
26/05/2023
18
1 323
41 633,95
29/05/2023
3
112
3 500,15
29/05/2023
3
120
3 770,00
30/05/2023
23
1 546
50 554,30
30/05/2023
52
3 940
128 560,75
31/05/2023
37
2 389
76 003,75
31/05/2023
44
2 088
66 360,25
01/06/2023
26
1 318
45 599,30
01/06/2023
67
4 294
150 063,50
02/06/2023
46
2 493
95 553,05
02/06/2023
72
4 725
179 577,35
05/06/2023
38
1 752
67 804,35
05/06/2023
38
2 053
79 958,30
06/06/2023
14
583
23 815,80
06/06/2023
31
1 402
58 562,40
07/06/2023
49
2 730
110 114,65
07/06/2023
28
947
38 286,15
08/06/2023
29
1 302
53 372,00
08/06/2023
27
964
39 967,05
09/06/2023
50
3 905
154 403,25
09/06/2023
46
3 003
118 588,15
12/06/2023
48
2 382
92 724,15
12/06/2023
29
1 847
71 888,10
13/06/2023
43
3 409
132 491,40
13/06/2023
71
5 162
202 026,20
14/06/2023
19
746
30 151,05
14/06/2023
30
1 128
45 858,10
15/06/2023
25
1 905
77 939,00
15/06/2023
25
1 513
62 224,00
16/06/2023
32
1 775
73 308,60
16/06/2023
32
1 563
64 800,50
19/06/2023
33
1 295
52 779,90
19/06/2023
24
815
33 364,80
20/06/2023
40
3 460
138 362,50
20/06/2023
41
1 692
67 472,10
21/06/2023
15
996
40 053,90
21/06/2023
55
2 785
112 554,30
1 it is reminded that on October 11, 2022, Carbios has increased, by 500,000 (five hundred thousand), the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with Natixis Oddo BHF Cf. October 12, 2022 press release
