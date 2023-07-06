BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 2nd Quarter FY 2023

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2023.



For the quarter ended May 31, 2023 BAB had revenues of $864,000 and net income of $127,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $824,000 and net income of $94,000, or a $0.01 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue, marketing fund revenue, license fees and other revenue all increased for the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter 2022. Franchise fee revenue decreased slightly in the second quarter ended May 31, 2023 compared to same quarter 2022.

For the six months ended May 31, 2023, revenues were $1,610,000 and net income was $162,000, or $0.02 per share, versus revenues of $1,563,000 and net income of $157,000, or $0.02 per share for the same period in 2022.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2023, were $693,000, versus $692,000, in 2022. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in marketing fund expenses of $11,000, an increase in professional fees of $6,000, an increase in employee benefit expense of $3,000 and an increase in travel and other of $3,000 each, offset by a decrease in payroll and payroll related expenses of $22,000. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2023 were $1,390,000 versus $1,342,000 for May 31, 2022 with an increase in marketing expenses of $4,000, payroll and payroll related expenses of $14,000, professional fee expense increased $15,000 and general expenses increased $15,000 for six months 2023 versus same period 2022.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com .

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "believe" and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company's actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company's SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 05/31/23 05/31/22 % Change 05/31/23 05/31/22 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 494,933 $ 465,491 6.3 % $ 937,541 $ 879,712 6.6 % Franchise and area development fee revenue 7,054 9,102 -22.5 % 11,401 18,079 -36.9 % Licensing fees and other income 75,674 73,729 2.6 % 135,994 144,072 -5.6 % Marketing Fund Revenue 286,739 276,110 3.8 % 525,057 520,845 0.8 % Total Revenue 864,400 824,432 4.8 % 1,609,993 1,562,708 3.0 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 405,649 415,089 -2.3 % 862,602 818,751 5.4 % Depreciation and amortization 922 1,284 -28.2 % 1,845 2,594 -28.9 % Marketing Fund Expenses 286,739 276,110 3.8 % 525,057 520,845 0.8 % Total Expense 693,310 692,483 0.1 % 1,389,504 1,342,190 3.5 % Income from operations 171,090 131,949 29.7 % 220,489 220,518 -0.0 % Interest expense - - - - - - Interest/other income 5,438 58 9275.9 % 5,559 129 4209.3 % Income taxes (50,000 ) (38,091 ) 31.3 % (64,200 ) (63,841 ) 0.6 % NET INCOME $ 126,528 $ 93,916 34.7 % $ 161,848 $ 156,806 3.2 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 N/M $ 0.02 $ 0.02 N/M Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508



