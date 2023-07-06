ARMA International Announces New Board Members; Margaret Hermesmeyer, IGP, CRM, Information Lifecycle Governance, from PNC Financial Services Group becomes New Chair

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / ARMA International, the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets is pleased to seat the Board of Directors for 2023-2024. The ARMA Board of Directors is responsible for the overall direction and operations and advancing the mission, goals, and objectives of the organization. The board will meet regularly in the upcoming year to discuss ARMA's current operations and to implement new strategies and initiatives. The board is also responsible for developing and implementing effective governance policies and procedures.

"We are delighted to welcome to the board Jim Merrifield as our new Vice Chair and Jacqueline Bigelow as the new Director for the organization, who both bring a wealth of experience and expertise in information governance," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA. "We look forward to the contributions they will make to our organization over the next two years. We are excited to have Margaret Hermesmeyer, IGP, CRM, stepping into the role of Chair, replacing Wendy McLain, MLIS, CRM. We are grateful to the wonderful leadership Wendy has provided as chair of our board and are thrilled she will continue the remainder of her term as Director for the next year."

The slate of board members for 2023-2024 are Chair: Margaret Hermesmeyer, IGP, CRM, Information Lifecycle Governance - Retention Policy, Governance and Compliance Lead at PNC Financial Services Group. Vice Chair: James Merrifield, Director of Information Governance & Business Intake at Robinson & Cole LLP; Treasurer: Michael Landau, National Compliance Manager, Cloud Data Sense at NetApp; and Directors Wendy McLain, CRM, Senior Manager Enterprise Content & Records Management at Valero Energy Corporation, RJ Mauro, MLIS, Senior Information Governance Analyst for SM Energy in Denver, Colorado.; Ellie Kim, MAS, IGP, CIP. Senior Consultant at Alberta Health Services and is based in Alberta, Canada; Cindy Chmura, Cyber Security Senior Manager at Deloitte Services, LP; Melonie Davis Jones, privacy consultant and attorney; and Neal Schubert, Senior Director at Ankura.

The new Chair for ARMA International is Margaret Hermesmeyer, IGP, CRM, Information Lifecycle Governance - Retention Policy, Governance and Compliance Lead at PNC Financial Services Group. Margaret has over 25 years' experience in Records and Information Management, she is a CRM and an IGP, and she holds a master's degree in Library and Information Science from The University of Texas at Austin. Currently she is with PNC Financial Services Group in the Information Lifecycle Governance division serving as the Retention Policy, Governance and Compliance Lead. Prior to working at PNC, Margaret has served in several state government positions including Chief for the Information Governance and Logistical Operations Division at the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, Chair of the Texas Records Management Interagency Coordinating Council, Government Information Analyst at the Texas State Library & Archives Commission - State & Local Records Management Division, University Registrar at The University of Texas - Permian Basin, and Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, School of Information.

Margaret has served ARMA in several positions including serving several years on the Austin ARMA Chapter Board of Directors, serving on several task forces for ARMA International including for the IGBOK (Information Governance Book of Knowledge) and the RIM Core Competencies publications, serving as Director on the ARMA International Board for the 2015 -2018 term, and most recently serving as President-Elect on the ARMA International Board of Directors for the 2022 -2023 year.

The new Vice Chair for ARMA International is James (Jim) Merrifield, Director of Information Governance & Business Intake at Robinson & Cole LLP. Jim has been an ARMA member since 2005 and during that time has served in many leadership roles including Chapter President, Vice President, Membership Director, Northeast Region Director and most recently a member of the newly formed Chapter Advisory Committee. Jim also co-founded the first ever conference focused exclusively on information governance, InfoGovCon (an ARMA International brand). He is a respected leader in the information governance community and an active member of several industry associations including: ILTA, IAPP and ARMA.

Jim's experience as a practitioner, consultant and solution provider within the information governance industry allows him to provide a unique perspective on several emerging industry trends. His experience includes deployment of enterprise programs, policy development and enforcement, creation of disposition programs and technology solution evaluation. He has published numerous publications, frequently speaks on information governance and data privacy issues, and has provided consulting services to law firms and Fortune 500 companies. Jim is a certified information governance professional (IGP).

The new Director for ARMA International is Jacqueline Bigelow who has been an active member of ARMA International since 2013. She currently serves as Education Director for ARMA Northern Virginia's Board and previously served as Treasurer for the ARMA Greater Washington DC Chapter Board of Directors receiving the 2015 Rita L. Holt Chapter Member of the Year. This year Jacqueline was honored during Volunteer Week as one of five Outstanding Volunteers for ARMA International. Jacqueline has also served as an Educational Assistant at ARMA InfoCon and is currently on the New Member Welcome Committee.

Ms. Bigelow has over 37 years of combined experience and service to the District of Columbia Government, as well as the private sector. She has worked for several District Government Cabinet Members and the District of Columbia City Council. Currently, she serves as the Records Management Specialist for 78 agencies under the purview of the District of Columbia Chief Procurement Officer, in the Office of Contracting and Procurement.

ARMA International (www.arma.org) is the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets. It provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Maturity Model and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

