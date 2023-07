Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of

shares forming the

share capital Total number of voting rights June 30, 2023 715,383,875 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 732,937,630 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 720,533,532

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of June 30, 2023 (17,553,755 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2023 (12,404,098 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2023).

Veolia Environnement

Siège social/head office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

Adresse postale/Correspondence address: 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet 93300 AUBERVILLIERS France

tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €3,576,919,375

403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706058553/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement