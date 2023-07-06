Dow Inc.: Dow and Teach for All Expand Support for STEM Education To Impact Underserved Youth

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) announced an expanded partnership with Teach For All to fund Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher recruitment, professional development and placement in underserved schools in Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Tokyo, Japan; Lagos, Nigeria; and Tarragona, Spain.

"Since we started our partnership in 2022, we have impacted nearly 200 teachers and more than 4,900 students in Argentina, Nigeria and Spain," said Bob Plishka, global director of Strategic Corporate Partnerships and Dow Company Foundation president. "This year, we are expanding the partnership to Japan to help reduce the gap in educational opportunities in countries where Dow has a significant presence. Actively tackling the STEM skills gap will present significant opportunities to uplift the community, create a positive impact and empower businesses across diverse industries."

Teach For All is a growing network of independent partner organizations and a global organization working to develop collective leadership to improve the quality of education for all children and break down the barriers standing in the way of their ability to learn and thrive. It has grown to include 61 network partners across six continents, with 13,000+ current teachers and 94,000+ alumni. Since 2022, Dow and Teach For All have:

Supported Teach For All network partners in Argentina and Spain to expand their programs geographically and added more teachers in Nigeria to reach more underserved students.

Recruited and trained 23 STEM educators, including 16 women, who are role models that inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.

STEM educators, including women, who are role models that inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. Improved students' STEM academic outcomes and exposed them to the future of work with support from Team Dow volunteers.

Enhanced the Teach For All Global STEM Learning Community, which impacts more than 500 STEM educators and leaders worldwide.

"We are grateful to Dow for their ongoing commitment and growing support of our network partners, expanding the partnership this year to include Japan," said Pablo Millanes, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Teach For All. "Teach For Japan has set out to develop a first-of-its-kind teacher training program to inspire and equip university students and those who aspire to teach STEM subjects. This partnership will help address the educator shortage that Japan is currently facing due to an aging society."

Dow's continued support of Teach For All further demonstrates the Company's commitment to creating positive social change, strengthening education and enhancing people's lives in our communities.

Teach For All is a global network of 61 independent, locally led and governed partner organizations and a global organization that works to accelerate the progress of the network. Each network partner recruits and develops promising future leaders to teach in their nations' under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, to ensure all children are able to fulfill their potential. Teach For All's global organization works to increase the network's impact by supporting the development of new organizations; fostering network connectivity and learning; providing coaching and consulting; and enabling access to global resources for the benefit of the network. For more information, visit us at www.teachforall.org or follow us on LinkedIn at Teach For All.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

