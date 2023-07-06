Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract signed between Etablissements Maurel Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of 30 June 2023:
- 123,436 M&P shares
- €678,907.69
Over the period from 1st January 2023 to 30 June 2023, the following transactions were carried out:
- 891 purchase transactions
- 1,038 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 423,617 shares and €1,530,515.43 for purchase transactions
- 418,080 shares and €1,532,130.36 for sale transactions
For reminder, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:
- 117,899 M&P shares
- €671,391.40
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Total
891
423 617
1 530 515.43
1 038
418 080
1 532 130.36
01/03/2023
13
3 301
11 817.58
18
4 200
15 120.00
02/03/2023
11
2 842
10 288.04
24
4 500
16 335.00
03/03/2023
15
6 599
23 822.39
19
9 000
32 760.00
06/03/2023
27
9 600
34 944.00
29
8 400
30 828.00
07/03/2023
40
12 000
43 320.00
15
5 400
19 656.00
08/03/2023
23
8 400
29 736.00
16
4 850
17 266.00
09/03/2023
29
8 827
30 806.23
9
3 444
12 088.44
10/03/2023
25
9 073
31 211.12
20
6 660
23 043.60
13/03/2023
32
16 200
54 270.00
9
8 260
28 001.40
14/03/2023
49
24 446
88 005.60
15/03/2023
45
25 000
86 500.00
16/03/2023
7
4 000
12 640.00
17/03/2023
1
1 000
3 460.00
20/03/2023
13
7 000
22 330.00
9
4 000
13 240.00
21/03/2023
9
6 000
20 580.00
22/03/2023
7
3 055
10 539.75
6
4 000
13 880.00
23/03/2023
21
9 945
33 614.10
24/03/2023
21
11 000
35 530.00
27/03/2023
6
3 000
9 540.00
5
3 456
11 232.00
28/03/2023
14
8 544
28 366.08
29/03/2023
1
1 000
3 300.00
14
4 636
15 623.32
30/03/2023
14
6 364
21 637.60
31/03/2023
2
1 000
3 440.00
03/04/2023
47
25 000
90 500.00
05/04/2023
18
9 000
32 130.00
06/04/2023
18
6 600
23 826.00
11/04/2023
6
3 000
10 830.00
5
1 200
4 416.00
12/04/2023
3
2 000
7 220.00
13/04/2023
6
2 400
8 808.00
14/04/2023
12
4 800
17 904.00
17/04/2023
7
4 200
15 960.00
18/04/2023
6
5 000
18 700.00
2
1 200
4 512.00
19/04/2023
3
1 000
3 710.00
6
1 800
6 750.00
20/04/2023
4
3 000
11 040.00
3
1 800
6 750.00
21/04/2023
9
3 000
10 920.00
24/04/2023
17
6 000
21 540.00
25/04/2023
26
11 000
38 720.00
26/04/2023
8
3 000
10 320.00
27/04/2023
10
4 000
13 640.00
28/04/2023
3
1 000
3 380.00
9
4 200
14 490.00
02/05/2023
11
5 000
17 100.00
03/05/2023
19
5 000
16 600.00
10
3 600
12 024.00
04/05/2023
5
2 000
6 680.00
12
3 000
10 140.00
05/05/2023
2
1 000
3 340.00
7
3 000
10 200.00
08/05/2023
27
10 000
34 900.00
09/05/2023
16
6 000
20 760.00
5
1 800
6 246.00
10/05/2023
10
5 000
17 250.00
14
5 200
18 148.00
11/05/2023
16
9 500
32 680.00
5
1 800
6 300.00
12/05/2023
7
4 000
13 520.00
12
4 358
14 817.20
15/05/2023
4
2 000
6 780.00
15
5 642
19 295.64
16/05/2023
17
8 000
27 280.00
7
4 000
13 720.00
17/05/2023
5
2 000
6 760.00
24
8 000
27 440.00
18/05/2023
7
5 000
17 300.00
23
9 000
31 230.00
19/05/2023
3
2 009
7 051.59
21
10 051
35 379.52
22/05/2023
8
5 000
17 450.00
16
8 049
28 573.95
23/05/2023
1
1 000
3 570.00
20
7 200
26 280.00
24/05/2023
30
11 253
42 648.87
25/05/2023
30
18 000
66 600.00
4
1 200
4 548.00
26/05/2023
5
2 000
7 300.00
16
6 000
22 380.00
29/05/2023
21
6 600
25 014.00
30/05/2023
17
9 000
33 750.00
31/05/2023
32
15 000
54 750.00
37
10 800
39 744.00
01/06/2023
7
3 000
11 130.00
02/06/2023
33
10 200
38 862.00
05/06/2023
13
4 800
18 912.00
06/06/2023
27
11 000
42 240.00
6
2 616
10 097.76
07/06/2023
23
7 584
29 729.28
08/06/2023
18
7 200
28 944.00
09/06/2023
15
5 000
20 050.00
2
236
958.16
12/06/2023
24
13 246
52 189.24
2
600
2 364.00
13/06/2023
5
3 000
11 700.00
25
9 001
36 004.00
14/06/2023
26
10 564
43 734.96
15/06/2023
32
22 000
88 220.00
16/06/2023
16
3 756
15 024.00
19/06/2023
6
4 000
15 840.00
8
4 044
16 216.44
20/06/2023
29
12 044
47 453.36
9
3 000
12 060.00
21/06/2023
14
12 000
46 080.00
27
17 672
69 274.24
22/06/2023
30
17 085
65 777.25
23/06/2023
23
12 000
45 120.00
31
10 000
37 800.00
26/06/2023
3
2 102
7 966.58
16
9 000
34 560.00
27/06/2023
14
8 789
33 398.20
14
4 000
15 520.00
28/06/2023
26
9 000
34 650.00
29/06/2023
4
2 000
7 700.00
6
6 000
23 400.00
30/06/2023
1
1 000
3 900.00
7
3 894
15 381.30
For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr
