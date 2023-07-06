Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between Etablissements Maurel Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of 30 June 2023:

123,436 M&P shares

€678,907.69

Over the period from 1st January 2023 to 30 June 2023, the following transactions were carried out:

891 purchase transactions

1,038 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

423,617 shares and €1,530,515.43 for purchase transactions

418,080 shares and €1,532,130.36 for sale transactions

For reminder, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:

117,899 M&P shares

€671,391.40

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 891 423 617 1 530 515.43 1 038 418 080 1 532 130.36 01/03/2023 13 3 301 11 817.58 18 4 200 15 120.00 02/03/2023 11 2 842 10 288.04 24 4 500 16 335.00 03/03/2023 15 6 599 23 822.39 19 9 000 32 760.00 06/03/2023 27 9 600 34 944.00 29 8 400 30 828.00 07/03/2023 40 12 000 43 320.00 15 5 400 19 656.00 08/03/2023 23 8 400 29 736.00 16 4 850 17 266.00 09/03/2023 29 8 827 30 806.23 9 3 444 12 088.44 10/03/2023 25 9 073 31 211.12 20 6 660 23 043.60 13/03/2023 32 16 200 54 270.00 9 8 260 28 001.40 14/03/2023 49 24 446 88 005.60 15/03/2023 45 25 000 86 500.00 16/03/2023 7 4 000 12 640.00 17/03/2023 1 1 000 3 460.00 20/03/2023 13 7 000 22 330.00 9 4 000 13 240.00 21/03/2023 9 6 000 20 580.00 22/03/2023 7 3 055 10 539.75 6 4 000 13 880.00 23/03/2023 21 9 945 33 614.10 24/03/2023 21 11 000 35 530.00 27/03/2023 6 3 000 9 540.00 5 3 456 11 232.00 28/03/2023 14 8 544 28 366.08 29/03/2023 1 1 000 3 300.00 14 4 636 15 623.32 30/03/2023 14 6 364 21 637.60 31/03/2023 2 1 000 3 440.00 03/04/2023 47 25 000 90 500.00 05/04/2023 18 9 000 32 130.00 06/04/2023 18 6 600 23 826.00 11/04/2023 6 3 000 10 830.00 5 1 200 4 416.00 12/04/2023 3 2 000 7 220.00 13/04/2023 6 2 400 8 808.00 14/04/2023 12 4 800 17 904.00 17/04/2023 7 4 200 15 960.00 18/04/2023 6 5 000 18 700.00 2 1 200 4 512.00 19/04/2023 3 1 000 3 710.00 6 1 800 6 750.00 20/04/2023 4 3 000 11 040.00 3 1 800 6 750.00 21/04/2023 9 3 000 10 920.00 24/04/2023 17 6 000 21 540.00 25/04/2023 26 11 000 38 720.00 26/04/2023 8 3 000 10 320.00 27/04/2023 10 4 000 13 640.00 28/04/2023 3 1 000 3 380.00 9 4 200 14 490.00 02/05/2023 11 5 000 17 100.00 03/05/2023 19 5 000 16 600.00 10 3 600 12 024.00 Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR 04/05/2023 5 2 000 6 680.00 12 3 000 10 140.00 05/05/2023 2 1 000 3 340.00 7 3 000 10 200.00 08/05/2023 27 10 000 34 900.00 09/05/2023 16 6 000 20 760.00 5 1 800 6 246.00 10/05/2023 10 5 000 17 250.00 14 5 200 18 148.00 11/05/2023 16 9 500 32 680.00 5 1 800 6 300.00 12/05/2023 7 4 000 13 520.00 12 4 358 14 817.20 15/05/2023 4 2 000 6 780.00 15 5 642 19 295.64 16/05/2023 17 8 000 27 280.00 7 4 000 13 720.00 17/05/2023 5 2 000 6 760.00 24 8 000 27 440.00 18/05/2023 7 5 000 17 300.00 23 9 000 31 230.00 19/05/2023 3 2 009 7 051.59 21 10 051 35 379.52 22/05/2023 8 5 000 17 450.00 16 8 049 28 573.95 23/05/2023 1 1 000 3 570.00 20 7 200 26 280.00 24/05/2023 30 11 253 42 648.87 25/05/2023 30 18 000 66 600.00 4 1 200 4 548.00 26/05/2023 5 2 000 7 300.00 16 6 000 22 380.00 29/05/2023 21 6 600 25 014.00 30/05/2023 17 9 000 33 750.00 31/05/2023 32 15 000 54 750.00 37 10 800 39 744.00 01/06/2023 7 3 000 11 130.00 02/06/2023 33 10 200 38 862.00 05/06/2023 13 4 800 18 912.00 06/06/2023 27 11 000 42 240.00 6 2 616 10 097.76 07/06/2023 23 7 584 29 729.28 08/06/2023 18 7 200 28 944.00 09/06/2023 15 5 000 20 050.00 2 236 958.16 12/06/2023 24 13 246 52 189.24 2 600 2 364.00 13/06/2023 5 3 000 11 700.00 25 9 001 36 004.00 14/06/2023 26 10 564 43 734.96 15/06/2023 32 22 000 88 220.00 16/06/2023 16 3 756 15 024.00 19/06/2023 6 4 000 15 840.00 8 4 044 16 216.44 20/06/2023 29 12 044 47 453.36 9 3 000 12 060.00 21/06/2023 14 12 000 46 080.00 27 17 672 69 274.24 22/06/2023 30 17 085 65 777.25 23/06/2023 23 12 000 45 120.00 31 10 000 37 800.00 26/06/2023 3 2 102 7 966.58 16 9 000 34 560.00 27/06/2023 14 8 789 33 398.20 14 4 000 15 520.00 28/06/2023 26 9 000 34 650.00 29/06/2023 4 2 000 7 700.00 6 6 000 23 400.00 30/06/2023 1 1 000 3 900.00 7 3 894 15 381.30

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706318650/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu