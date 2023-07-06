Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
Available resources on 30 June 2023: 70,266 Antin shares and €465,807
Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2023: 2,121
Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2023: 2,122
Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2023: 243,573 shares for €4,390,121
Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2023: 218,251 shares for €3,961,499
As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume (€)
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume (€)
January 2023
02/01/2023
1,500
7
30,816
1,500
9
30,900
03/01/2023
1,115
5
23,125
1,615
22
33,562
04/01/2023
3,000
30
61,681
2,000
13
41,159
05/01/2023
1,506
22
30,720
06/01/2023
2,409
24
48,075
4,250
57
85,631
09/01/2023
3,500
32
72,819
4,000
55
83,583
10/01/2023
3,400
35
73,051
3,723
46
80,117
11/01/2023
3,500
32
77,200
12/01/2023
3,340
23
74,475
3,000
34
67,370
13/01/2023
2,750
14
61,629
1,776
20
39,952
16/01/2023
750
7
16,815
3,250
24
73,715
17/01/2023
1,728
18
39,628
1,728
26
39,788
18/01/2023
4,000
25
91,145
900
10
20,669
19/01/2023
3,250
22
70,975
2,000
28
44,079
20/01/2023
2,360
22
51,129
3,232
25
70,220
23/01/2023
4,000
24
88,429
3,500
48
77,646
24/01/2023
2,673
24
58,921
2,673
32
59,060
25/01/2023
2,251
28
49,088
976
4
21,453
26/01/2023
1,800
15
38,720
2,500
30
54,170
27/01/2023
6,000
31
128,325
6,000
53
128,629
30/01/2023
3,250
16
68,255
2,500
23
52,445
31/01/2023
2,486
21
50,970
2,485
31
51,033
February 2023
01/02/2023
2,418
21
50,624
1,800
35
37,959
02/02/2023
25
3
523
3,500
20
75,300
03/02/2023
3,500
29
77,238
3,500
43
77,330
06/02/2023
2,250
19
48,150
07/02/2023
3,000
23
62,500
750
10
15,840
08/02/2023
1
1
21
1,241
23
25,886
09/02/2023
1
1
21
1
1
21
10/02/2023
2,400
12
49,233
13/02/2023
2,255
31
45,671
14/02/2023
1,501
4
31,191
1,501
12
31,251
15/02/2023
3,000
28
61,765
4,750
38
98,720
16/02/2023
3,000
25
62,711
1,318
16
27,854
17/02/2023
1,500
13
31,048
1,500
12
31,095
20/02/2023
755
5
15,584
755
8
15,629
21/02/2023
2,300
25
47,539
2,300
10
47,981
22/02/2023
2,250
19
45,338
600
7
12,120
23/02/2023
756
3
15,094
2,156
10
43,181
24/02/2023
751
6
15,170
751
10
15,320
27/02/2023
918
5
18,736
2,000
18
40,970
28/02/2023
2,750
24
56,406
2,750
30
56,560
March 2023
01/03/2023
2,250
27
46,260
1,415
12
29,188
02/03/2023
2,265
25
45,413
1,565
13
31,457
03/03/2023
165
1
3,279
1,500
19
30,113
06/03/2023
3,000
26
60,068
1,500
18
30,225
07/03/2023
2,250
13
43,725
592
9
11,722
08/03/2023
3,075
20
57,763
2,825
10
53,222
09/03/2023
2,250
22
42,487
10/03/2023
3,357
28
60,837
13/03/2023
1,607
19
29,098
2,800
33
51,388
14/03/2023
1,168
5
21,291
750
10
13,988
15/03/2023
2,250
19
41,610
750
7
13,875
16/03/2023
3,500
31
63,685
4,250
35
78,736
17/03/2023
8,500
75
150,575
561
4
10,537
20/03/2023
1,750
13
28,737
2,250
12
37,275
21/03/2023
3,500
25
61,025
22/03/2023
3,500
16
61,598
23/03/2023
4,100
28
68,554
2,370
35
40,336
24/03/2023
3,750
11
60,034
3,750
18
60,218
27/03/2023
2,835
28
44,788
2,835
20
45,194
28/03/2023
1,800
10
27,754
1,000
4
15,800
29/03/2023
1,045
8
16,286
2,800
26
44,679
30/03/2023
2,000
16
33,141
2,750
33
45,860
31/03/2023
800
13
13,400
800
5
13,423
April 2023
03/04/2023
896
4
15,142
1,688
20
28,602
04/04/2023
2,250
36
37,966
750
12
12,788
05/04/2023
2,251
22
36,429
206
2
3,381
06/04/2023
1
1
16
1,501
16
24,241
11/04/2023
750
12
12,165
750
8
12,188
12/04/2023
3,000
37
47,672
2,500
14
40,027
13/04/2023
3,375
29
53,742
3,250
25
51,952
14/04/2023
750
3
12,038
750
6
12,075
17/04/2023
2,250
24
35,962
18/04/2023
2,250
7
35,250
1,500
19
23,633
19/04/2023
1,500
9
22,988
20/04/2023
2,263
14
33,797
2,263
5
33,859
21/04/2023
1,500
6
22,373
1,500
13
22,418
24/04/2023
1,251
10
18,636
1,250
7
18,707
25/04/2023
1,640
16
24,097
1,095
12
16,119
26/04/2023
3,243
33
47,363
3,243
21
47,493
27/04/2023
845
7
12,278
2,250
27
33,037
28/04/2023
1,500
8
22,493
2,250
17
33,908
May 2023
02/05/2023
3,250
40
48,348
03/05/2023
1,500
11
21,660
04/05/2023
1,600
21
22,956
05/05/2023
50
1
715
1,700
26
24,466
08/05/2023
750
3
10,875
09/05/2023
2,250
20
32,092
10/05/2023
750
2
10,575
1,750
11
24,955
11/05/2023
2,250
31
32,767
2,500
19
36,515
12/05/2023
98
1
1,441
750
4
11,063
15/05/2023
917
5
13,652
1,645
14
24,555
16/05/2023
1,500
23
22,641
1,500
8
22,800
17/05/2023
1,664
13
24,771
83
2
1,262
18/05/2023
760
10
11,173
760
6
11,256
19/05/2023
1,750
19
26,148
1,750
16
26,165
22/05/2023
2,275
21
33,161
23/05/2023
2,385
17
33,681
1,635
17
23,281
24/05/2023
1,800
17
24,717
1,800
25
24,719
25/05/2023
2,000
23
27,786
2,000
30
27,845
26/05/2023
750
6
10,500
2,000
17
28,353
29/05/2023
1,039
15
15,113
30/05/2023
1,000
7
14,395
750
9
10,890
31/05/2023
1,100
6
15,894
1,100
6
15,942
June 2023
01/06/2023
1,119
9
16,610
1,119
10
16,665
02/06/2023
1,600
24
24,122
05/06/2023
1,500
7
23,318
1,500
7
23,400
06/06/2023
1,500
18
22,665
2,500
24
38,028
07/06/2023
750
4
11,805
750
4
11,850
08/06/2023
1,500
7
23,082
1,500
11
23,208
09/06/2023
3,000
31
46,397
3,000
23
46,480
12/06/2023
2,575
42
39,941
2,575
26
40,005
13/06/2023
3,565
32
55,987
3,565
47
56,119
14/06/2023
1,915
13
30,311
2,500
23
39,708
15/06/2023
2,500
30
39,302
558
12
8,791
16/06/2023
1,139
22
17,831
2,500
28
39,433
19/06/2023
2,361
36
37,082
20/06/2023
3,250
39
48,650
21/06/2023
751
10
11,040
351
2
5,202
22/06/2023
1,500
13
21,545
1,500
10
21,623
23/06/2023
1,250
13
17,678
887
12
12,551
26/06/2023
1,501
19
20,864
1,501
18
21,046
27/06/2023
1,728
19
24,021
2,250
11
31,453
28/06/2023
3,250
33
46,763
29/06/2023
1,379
16
20,275
513
8
7,602
30/06/2023
1,015
12
14,959
2,225
25
32,857
FIRST-HALF 2023
243,573
2,121
4,390,121
218,251
2,122
3,961,499
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
