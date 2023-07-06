Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 30 June 2023: 70,266 Antin shares and €465,807

Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2023: 2,121

Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2023: 2,122

Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2023: 243,573 shares for €4,390,121

Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2023: 218,251 shares for €3,961,499

As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume (€) Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume (€) January 2023 02/01/2023 1,500 7 30,816 1,500 9 30,900 03/01/2023 1,115 5 23,125 1,615 22 33,562 04/01/2023 3,000 30 61,681 2,000 13 41,159 05/01/2023 1,506 22 30,720 06/01/2023 2,409 24 48,075 4,250 57 85,631 09/01/2023 3,500 32 72,819 4,000 55 83,583 10/01/2023 3,400 35 73,051 3,723 46 80,117 11/01/2023 3,500 32 77,200 12/01/2023 3,340 23 74,475 3,000 34 67,370 13/01/2023 2,750 14 61,629 1,776 20 39,952 16/01/2023 750 7 16,815 3,250 24 73,715 17/01/2023 1,728 18 39,628 1,728 26 39,788 18/01/2023 4,000 25 91,145 900 10 20,669 19/01/2023 3,250 22 70,975 2,000 28 44,079 20/01/2023 2,360 22 51,129 3,232 25 70,220 23/01/2023 4,000 24 88,429 3,500 48 77,646 24/01/2023 2,673 24 58,921 2,673 32 59,060 25/01/2023 2,251 28 49,088 976 4 21,453 26/01/2023 1,800 15 38,720 2,500 30 54,170 27/01/2023 6,000 31 128,325 6,000 53 128,629 30/01/2023 3,250 16 68,255 2,500 23 52,445 31/01/2023 2,486 21 50,970 2,485 31 51,033 February 2023 01/02/2023 2,418 21 50,624 1,800 35 37,959 02/02/2023 25 3 523 3,500 20 75,300 03/02/2023 3,500 29 77,238 3,500 43 77,330 06/02/2023 2,250 19 48,150 07/02/2023 3,000 23 62,500 750 10 15,840 08/02/2023 1 1 21 1,241 23 25,886 09/02/2023 1 1 21 1 1 21 10/02/2023 2,400 12 49,233 13/02/2023 2,255 31 45,671 14/02/2023 1,501 4 31,191 1,501 12 31,251 15/02/2023 3,000 28 61,765 4,750 38 98,720 16/02/2023 3,000 25 62,711 1,318 16 27,854 17/02/2023 1,500 13 31,048 1,500 12 31,095 20/02/2023 755 5 15,584 755 8 15,629 21/02/2023 2,300 25 47,539 2,300 10 47,981 22/02/2023 2,250 19 45,338 600 7 12,120 23/02/2023 756 3 15,094 2,156 10 43,181 24/02/2023 751 6 15,170 751 10 15,320 27/02/2023 918 5 18,736 2,000 18 40,970 28/02/2023 2,750 24 56,406 2,750 30 56,560 March 2023 01/03/2023 2,250 27 46,260 1,415 12 29,188 02/03/2023 2,265 25 45,413 1,565 13 31,457 03/03/2023 165 1 3,279 1,500 19 30,113 06/03/2023 3,000 26 60,068 1,500 18 30,225 07/03/2023 2,250 13 43,725 592 9 11,722 08/03/2023 3,075 20 57,763 2,825 10 53,222 09/03/2023 2,250 22 42,487 10/03/2023 3,357 28 60,837 13/03/2023 1,607 19 29,098 2,800 33 51,388 14/03/2023 1,168 5 21,291 750 10 13,988 15/03/2023 2,250 19 41,610 750 7 13,875 16/03/2023 3,500 31 63,685 4,250 35 78,736 17/03/2023 8,500 75 150,575 561 4 10,537 20/03/2023 1,750 13 28,737 2,250 12 37,275 21/03/2023 3,500 25 61,025 22/03/2023 3,500 16 61,598 23/03/2023 4,100 28 68,554 2,370 35 40,336 24/03/2023 3,750 11 60,034 3,750 18 60,218 27/03/2023 2,835 28 44,788 2,835 20 45,194 28/03/2023 1,800 10 27,754 1,000 4 15,800 29/03/2023 1,045 8 16,286 2,800 26 44,679 30/03/2023 2,000 16 33,141 2,750 33 45,860 31/03/2023 800 13 13,400 800 5 13,423 April 2023 03/04/2023 896 4 15,142 1,688 20 28,602 04/04/2023 2,250 36 37,966 750 12 12,788 05/04/2023 2,251 22 36,429 206 2 3,381 06/04/2023 1 1 16 1,501 16 24,241 11/04/2023 750 12 12,165 750 8 12,188 12/04/2023 3,000 37 47,672 2,500 14 40,027 13/04/2023 3,375 29 53,742 3,250 25 51,952 14/04/2023 750 3 12,038 750 6 12,075 17/04/2023 2,250 24 35,962 18/04/2023 2,250 7 35,250 1,500 19 23,633 19/04/2023 1,500 9 22,988 20/04/2023 2,263 14 33,797 2,263 5 33,859 21/04/2023 1,500 6 22,373 1,500 13 22,418 24/04/2023 1,251 10 18,636 1,250 7 18,707 25/04/2023 1,640 16 24,097 1,095 12 16,119 26/04/2023 3,243 33 47,363 3,243 21 47,493 27/04/2023 845 7 12,278 2,250 27 33,037 28/04/2023 1,500 8 22,493 2,250 17 33,908 May 2023 02/05/2023 3,250 40 48,348 03/05/2023 1,500 11 21,660 04/05/2023 1,600 21 22,956 05/05/2023 50 1 715 1,700 26 24,466 08/05/2023 750 3 10,875 09/05/2023 2,250 20 32,092 10/05/2023 750 2 10,575 1,750 11 24,955 11/05/2023 2,250 31 32,767 2,500 19 36,515 12/05/2023 98 1 1,441 750 4 11,063 15/05/2023 917 5 13,652 1,645 14 24,555 16/05/2023 1,500 23 22,641 1,500 8 22,800 17/05/2023 1,664 13 24,771 83 2 1,262 18/05/2023 760 10 11,173 760 6 11,256 19/05/2023 1,750 19 26,148 1,750 16 26,165 22/05/2023 2,275 21 33,161 23/05/2023 2,385 17 33,681 1,635 17 23,281 24/05/2023 1,800 17 24,717 1,800 25 24,719 25/05/2023 2,000 23 27,786 2,000 30 27,845 26/05/2023 750 6 10,500 2,000 17 28,353 29/05/2023 1,039 15 15,113 30/05/2023 1,000 7 14,395 750 9 10,890 31/05/2023 1,100 6 15,894 1,100 6 15,942 June 2023 01/06/2023 1,119 9 16,610 1,119 10 16,665 02/06/2023 1,600 24 24,122 05/06/2023 1,500 7 23,318 1,500 7 23,400 06/06/2023 1,500 18 22,665 2,500 24 38,028 07/06/2023 750 4 11,805 750 4 11,850 08/06/2023 1,500 7 23,082 1,500 11 23,208 09/06/2023 3,000 31 46,397 3,000 23 46,480 12/06/2023 2,575 42 39,941 2,575 26 40,005 13/06/2023 3,565 32 55,987 3,565 47 56,119 14/06/2023 1,915 13 30,311 2,500 23 39,708 15/06/2023 2,500 30 39,302 558 12 8,791 16/06/2023 1,139 22 17,831 2,500 28 39,433 19/06/2023 2,361 36 37,082 20/06/2023 3,250 39 48,650 21/06/2023 751 10 11,040 351 2 5,202 22/06/2023 1,500 13 21,545 1,500 10 21,623 23/06/2023 1,250 13 17,678 887 12 12,551 26/06/2023 1,501 19 20,864 1,501 18 21,046 27/06/2023 1,728 19 24,021 2,250 11 31,453 28/06/2023 3,250 33 46,763 29/06/2023 1,379 16 20,275 513 8 7,602 30/06/2023 1,015 12 14,959 2,225 25 32,857 FIRST-HALF 2023 243,573 2,121 4,390,121 218,251 2,122 3,961,499

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

