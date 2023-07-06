51GT3.COM Launches World's First Online Race Team Surplus Store to Facilitate Unused Race Car Parts Trading

The No.1 motorsport portal in Asia Pacific Introduces Innovative Solutions for Unused Race Car Parts

SEPANG, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / 51GT3.com, the No.1 motorsport portal in the Asia Pacific, is proud to announce the official launch of the world's very first online race team surplus store. This groundbreaking initiative aims to revolutionize the motorsport industry by facilitating transactions for unused race car parts and equipment.





Motorsport teams invest significant resources in maintaining a stockpile of spare parts during race events to ensure they are prepared for any unforeseen circumstances. However, this often leads to a surplus of perfectly functional, high-quality race car parts and equipment that remain unused and overlooked in team warehouses. Recognizing this inefficiency and wastage, 51GT3.com has taken the initiative to create an online platform that connects race teams with race car owners seeking cost-effective solutions.

"We created 51GT3.com to help motorsport teams better manage their operation and facilitate race car enthusiasts to enter the racing world. After launching the used race cars marketplace and motorsport database portal, our vision is to transform the way race teams and race car owners interact and exchange surplus parts," said Kevin Jiang, VP of Marketing at 51GT3.com. "With the launch of our online race team surplus store, we provide a much-needed channel for race teams to monetize their unused inventory while enabling race car owners to access top-quality parts and equipment at a fraction of the cost."

The online store offers a wide selection of race car parts and equipment from reputable race teams across Asia Pacific. Every item available is meticulously vetted for quality and authenticity, ensuring that race car owners can purchase with confidence. By harnessing the power of technology and leveraging our extensive network within the motorsport community, 51GT3.com has created a seamless and secure platform that connects sellers and buyers in a mutually beneficial way. Race teams can unlock the untapped value of their surplus parts, generating additional capital to reinvest in their racing endeavors while race car owners can access high-quality, brand-new parts and equipment at competitive prices, enhancing the performance and longevity of their vehicles.

"We are thrilled to introduce this innovative solution to the motorsport community," added Kevin. "Our race team surplus store not only promotes sustainability by reducing waste but also fosters a sense of collaboration and resource optimization within the racing industry. We envision a future where every unused race car part finds a new purpose, benefiting both sellers and buyers alike."

To explore the vast selection of race car parts and equipment available at the online race team surplus store, please visit https://store.51gt3.com.

About 51GT3.com:

51GT3.com is the No.1 motorsport portal in the Asia Pacific for race car trading and motorsport database. With a passion for motorsport and a commitment to excellence, 51GT3.com is the go-to destination for race car enthusiasts, professionals, and teams in the region.

