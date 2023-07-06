EyeQue Corporation, LLC: EyeQue Making Headlines Again

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / EyeQue launches its latest addition to its growing family of product and service innovations in Eye Care. After debuting the Insight Pro at CES 2023 in January, Vision Expo East in March, and ARVO in April, the wait is over. Shipments are going out fast and we couldn't be more delighted to share with everyone.

The Insight Pro is a compact, robust, and easy-to-use vision screener designed for professional and institutional use. Insight Pro's foundation is built on the standard methodology of the ETDRS tumbling E visual acuity chart, Ishihara's colorblindness tiles, contrast sensitivity test based on Pelli-Robson, and Amsler Grid. The Insight Pro enables medical professionals to screen patients in an expedient, consistent and controlled environment. When Insight Pro is used in conjunction with EyeQue Connect, EyeQue's cloud-based platform, it provides secure backend access to data and can be connected to EMRs.

"The Insight Pro is an elegantly designed and easy-to-use instrument that performs many of the screening tests for an eye exam. EyeQue is revolutionizing diagnostic equipment for eye care. The Insight Pro, and other devices being developed by EyeQue, will increase office efficiency, reduce chair time, and save significant expense in purchasing equipment. Ultimately leading to a more streamlined office design," says Dr. Daniel Petashnick, MD, an ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery and a member of EyeQue's medical board.

In addition to the announcement of Insight Pro, EyeQue and Lensabl are happy to announce a new partnership. Together, they provide consumers with a complete solution for their eye care needs. Lensabl offers a wide selection of designer brand frames, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Marc Jacobs, and many more, as well as a budget-friendly house brand, Everyday Eyewear. Lensabl also carries every major contact lens brand, all online, and will ship directly to customers' homes. This partnership will provide a fast, convenient, and affordable online eye-care solution for all EyeQue customers. "We're excited to partner with EyeQue to continue to make eye care more convenient and affordable for all consumers," said Andy Bilinsky, Lensabl's CEO. "Through this partnership, customers will now have even more options to check their vision and purchase frames, lenses, and contacts all from the comfort of their home."

EyeQue is pleased to update everyone on the success reached with Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC). Since December 2022, thousands of EyeQue's smartphone-based refraction measurement device, the award-winning Personal Vision Tracker (PVT) was placed in the hands of people in need of vision care or vision monitoring due to underlying conditions.

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic sponsored a medical tent this year at the March of Dimes, March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement event on May 20, 2023, at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. During the event, EyeQue devices were handed out to sponsors and participants that joined the movement. This is the truest definition of paying it forward.

"We couldn't be more thankful, hundreds of PVT devices were handed out at the event, giving even more people access to vision care and making it easier for them to monitor their vision," says Monica McKee, VP of Allied Services at OKCIC.

The opportunity to have our devices passed out at the "The March of Dimes, March for Babies" and in association with the non-profit OKCIC is part of EyeQue's ongoing efforts to improve the reach for all to have healthy eyes and clear vision. "We are honored to have our products reach so many in need, this is EyeQue's mission," says CEO and Founder, Dr. John A Serri.

Contact Information

Nicole Skibinski

VP of Business Development

nicole.skibinski@eyeque.com

510-399-5801

John Serri

CEO and Co-Founder

john.serri@eyeque.com

510-585-7982

SOURCE: EyeQue

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766056/EyeQue-Making-Headlines-Again