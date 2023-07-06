Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) (the "Company" or "C3 Metals") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") entitled "Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate", co-authored by Michael G. Hester (FAusIMM), Simon Mortimer (M.Sc., FAIG) and Adam Johnston (FAusIMM(CP)) dated July 5, 2023 with an effective date of May 23, 2023. The Technical Report is in support of the Company's press release of May 23, 2023 announcing the results of its mineral resource estimate for the Company's Jasperoide Project in Southern Peru. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the May 23, 2023 news release. The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds the Jasperoide project, located in the prolific, high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru and covers 26,800 hectares. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 20,700 hectares of highly prospective copper-gold terrain within the Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District in Jamaica, where mining history dates to the 1500s and 1800s when Spanish and British mining companies targeted high grade copper in veins. The Company also holds a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

For further information please contact:

Dan Symons

President and CEO

+1 416 716 6466

dsymons@c3metals.com

Website: www.c3metals.com

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

