Freitag, 07.07.2023
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
WKN: 121221 | ISIN: US88224Q1076 | Ticker-Symbol: TCA
Frankfurt
06.07.23
21:55 Uhr
47,000 Euro
-0,800
-1,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
06.07.2023 | 23:14
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Texas Capital Bank: Texas Capital Presents: Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Texas Capital Bank

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, TX, hosted an Independence Day Celebration, presented by Texas Capital, on Saturday, July 1. Named the "Official Independence Day Celebration for the City of Dallas," this event was free and open to the public, bringing in over 20,000 attendees.

Participants enjoyed summer treats from a variety of food trucks, family-fun games, live music from Angel White and Prophets and Outlaws and a city-wide pyrotechnic display synchronized to a curated playlist by Dallas native and fan-favorite, DJ Lucy Wrubel. Texas Capital employees and executives attended the event to show support for the community while several were stationed at the Texas Capital tent to welcome attendees and hand out glow in the dark bracelets

As an ongoing corporate sponsor, Texas Capital will continue to partner with Klyde Warren Park throughout with the year for additional community events. To learn more about the important work Klyde Warren Park does in bringing the city of Dallas together, please visit www.klydewarrenpark.org.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bank (individually and collectively with all affiliates and subsidiaries, "Texas Capital"), is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Member FDIC

Texas Capital Bank, Thursday, July 6, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Texas Capital Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/texas-capital-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Texas Capital Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766057/Texas-Capital-Presents-Klyde-Warren-Parks-Independence-Day-Celebration

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
