Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the Third and Final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered debenture financing (the "Debenture Financing"). The Company closed on 50 Debenture Units ("Debenture Units") for gross proceeds of $50,000. For details of the Debenture Financing and capitalized terms used but not defined herein, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2023, June 1, 2023, June 27, 2023, and June 30, 2023.

The Company has raised $1,140,000 through the sales of 1,140 Debenture Units at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit.

All Debentures and Financing Warrants issued pursuant to the Debenture Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. No Commissions were paid in connection with the Debenture Financing. The Company intends to use approximately 30% of the net proceeds from the Debenture Financing to increase its inventory and production capacity for future Loungenie builds. In addition, approximately 10% of the net proceeds will be used to evolve the Company's communication technology and enhance its Loungenie's IoT capabilities. The remainder of the net proceeds will be applied to working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "Loungenie", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The Loungenie is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones, cameras and tablets, in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the Loungenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information, please visit poolsafeinc.com or loungenie.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser

C.O.O. & C.F.O.

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

T: 416-630-2444

