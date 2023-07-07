Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce that it has developed a proprietary, water-soluble cannabis powder technology ("New Powder Technology'), which expands the Company's technology portfolio to both liquid and powder cannabinoid ingredients and unlocks a new range of product format capabilities. To protect the New Powder Technology, the Company has submitted provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Company's New Powder Technology creates dry powder cannabinoids that are water-soluble and designed for improved absorption, great taste and a more consistent and predictable cannabis experience. Building on the Company's existing nature-based liquid MyCell® Technology, the New Powder Technology is uniquely made with only natural, plant-based ingredients, and cannabis extracts including THC, CBD, CBN and CBG distillates and isolates. The new powder ingredients expands Glow's growing portfolio of high-performance ingredients, and allows the Company to support a variety of new product formats including capsules, drink mixes, gummies, infused-foods, and more.

"This new powder technology, developed fully in-house, demonstrates our continued focus on developing proprietary, science-driven solutions that unlock a step-change in what's possible in cannabis and natural health," said Tom Glawdel, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. "Expanding our technology portfolio to include an all-natural, fast-acting, and neutral tasting cannabis powder, opens up several new and important product format capabilities for Glow."

"We're thrilled to bring to market another cutting-edge technology as it positions us well to capture several new growth opportunities in proven cannabis product segments like drink mixes, capsules, infused-foods, and beyond," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "Having a complete portfolio of proprietary, market-leading technologies, in both liquid and powder format, ultimately gives us incredible flexibility in what products we can formulate and commercialize."

The Company submitted provisional patent applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as part of its ongoing IP strategy for the powder technology. The filings allow Glow to ascribe the phrase "patent pending" to any commercial products, methods, or services contemplated by the subject matter claimed. The patent applications reflect Glow's strategy of strengthening its IP portfolio relating to cannabis and nutraceutical ingredient technologies.

MyCell® Technology is Glow's proprietary delivery system that optimizes the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active compounds including vitamins, cannabinoids and botanicals, using only 100% natural, food-grade components. It transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption, precision dosing and a clean taste profile. With its portfolio of industry-leading ingredients, Glow is powering a new era of more efficient, fast-acting, and great tasting functional foods, beverages, supplements, and personal care products.

