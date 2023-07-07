Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
07.07.2023 | 05:02
Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: Computer Modelling Group Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2023 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Voted For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

CHRISTINE M. ANTONY

60,625,661

95.41

2,918,941

4.59

JUDITH J. ATHAIDE

56,492,421

88.90

7,052,181

11.10

JOHN E. BILLOWITS

63,198,320

99.46

346,282

0.54

KENNETH M. DEDELUK

56,850,509

89.47

6,694,093

10.53

CHRISTOPHER L. FONG

54,290,460

85.44

9,254,142

14.56

PRAMOD JAIN

63,094,463

99.29

450,139

0.71

PETER H. KINASH

54,439,956

85.67

9,104,646

14.33

MARK R. MILLER

63,275,886

99.58

268,716

0.42

KIREN SINGH

63,177,586

99.42

367,016

0.58

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Kim MacEachern
Manager, Investor Relations
cmg-investors@cmgl.ca

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766084/Computer-Modelling-Group-Announces-Voting-Results-of-Election-of-Directors

