Funding from the US government's "Investing in America" agenda is intended to support silicon component manufacturing and the development of dual-use PV technologies.From pv magazine USA As part the US government's "Investing in America" agenda, the Department of Energy (DoE) announced $45 million in funding, including $18 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to support pilot manufacturing of solar components. The Investing in America agenda intends to bring manufacturing back to America after decades of offshoring, which will relieve the US dependence on foreign countries for imports, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...