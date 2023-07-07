Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Partial Bond Conversion

PR Newswire

London, July 7

7 July 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("the Company")

2020 Bond - Partial Conversion into Company's Shares

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (AIM: QBT) is pleased to announce that, with regards to its Zero-Coupon Bond ("Bond"), originally announced on 9 November 2020, the Company has received a conversion notice from MC Strategies AG to convert €1 million of the Bond into new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("New Shares") at a conversion price of 1 pence per share (EUR:GBP exchange rate of 0.89 - fixed per terms and conditions of the Bond).

As a result, the Company has issued and allotted 89,000,000 New Shares. Following the conversion, the face value of the remaining Bond has decreased to €2,493,575.

Admission & Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the 89,000,000 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to occur on or around 14 July 2023 ("Admission"). The New Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 1,157,980,422 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.