Toronto Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a blockchain focused technology company with an emphasis on creating and distributing digital entertainment products and applications sealed by its proprietary Q by SoLVBL software, is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Talico Technologies Pte Ltd ("Talico"), one of Singapore's principal live streaming and video on-demand service providers, this will expand the Darkhorse technology platform to support a multi-tenanted media, Video On-Demand (VOD), and Over The Top (OTT) digital entertainment platform that will be branded as "Darkhorse Media Pro".

Underpinned by blockchain technology and protected by the Company's patented Q by SoLVBL cybersecurity, the Darkhorse Media Pro content streaming platform will service digital wallet enthusiasts located anywhere in the world, addressing a potential market audience of 3.4 billion globally, that is forecasted to grow to 5.2 billion by 2026

The Darkhorse Media Pro platform will offer:

Freemium and "pay as you go" services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney

Enhanced functionality, creating and modifying personalized viewing preferences

Pay-per-view ("PPV") events and "on-demand" Hollywood and Bollywood movies

Live television, e-commerce, music, e-sports and mobile gaming

Transaction capabilities with over 200 digital currencies and/or with debit, credit and PayPal

Darkhorse Media Pro will grant independent film makers the option to broadcast content to a global audience and offer digital content owners and creatives, TV production houses and communities the option to monetize their own digital assets.

Paul Carroll President SoLVBL Stated: "We are pleased to be working with Talico on this exciting global initiative. We are combining creativity with technology to expand our complimentary business lines. The launch of Darkhorse Media Pro addresses the demand from consumers who are changing their viewing and spending habits and want access to much more than mainstream pay-per-view and freemium film content. Darkhorse Media Pro represents a scalable new revenue stream that leverages the company's proprietary technology".

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc: SoLVBL is an innovative blockchain powered cybersecurity and data authentication Company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data.

About Darkhorse: Darkhorse is a diversified blockchain powered business to business ("B2B") and where applicable a direct to consumer ("D2C") digital entertainment company. Via its movie production vertical, the company aims to produce independent films and disseminate across worldwide streaming services. Via its content creation studio, the company develops and releases for purchase limited edition and rare movie, sport and art themed digital collections. Capitalising on its partners infrastructure the company also offers a B2B monetization facility.

About Talico Technologies Pte Ltd: Registered in Singapore in 2014, TALICO Technologies Pte Ltd ("TALICO") is a pioneer in the provision of cloud services with a strategic focus on the promotion of business growth through the combination of Innovation and application of cloud disruptive technologies. TALICO owns its own IP in the form of an OTT (Over the Top) platform that warehouses a host cloud-based modular technologies for the delivery and monetization of media and entertainment content form live television and on-demand video content to e-sports, mobile games, music and e-commerce.

AGORACOM: Our IR Partners:

This News Release is available on the Company's official and Verified Discussion Forum AGORACOM, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders. For more information visit: https://agoracom.com/ir/SoLVBLSolutionsInc

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Investor Relations

100 King Street West, Suite 5700 Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: info@solvbl.com

www.solvbl.com

www.darkhorsefilms.io

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172660