Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has launched a tender to develop 1.2 GW of PV projects (including 600 MW under s greenshoe option).From pv magazine India GUVNL plans to procure 600 MW of solar power. The projects will be awarded through competitive bidding. It may decide to enter into 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. The successful bidders will set up PV projects in Khavda Solar Park on a build-own-operate basis. The developers must bid for a minimum 100 MW of capacity and in multiples of 100 MW only. The additional capacity of up to 600 MW through a greenshoe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...