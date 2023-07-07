A US-Spanish research team studied the ecological effect of a solar photovoltaic array located on a managed grassland plot using a hydraulic and soil hydrology model and field measurements. They found minimal effect on the plants' carbon-water cycling, which they attributed to plant photosynthetic traits changing to take advantage of the dynamic shading under the panels. An international research group has investigated the impact of ground mounted solar plants on grassland plots and has found it has a negligible impact on grassland carbon-water cycling. The scientists also sought to answer questions ...

