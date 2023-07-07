Professors Without Borders calls for donations and volunteers, announcing changes to its Board of Trustees

LONDON, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professors Without Borders, a UK-registered charity that works to improve equitable access to quality education, is delighted to announce changes to the Board. Together with its supporters, PROWIBO's work improves access to inspiring and effective educational experiences that have a tangible impact on local communities worldwide.

The board of trustees has welcomed Andrew Denton, CEO of Alfa Financial Software, as their new Chair. Gabriel Ng, Investment Director at Big Society Capital, becomes interim Deputy Chair.

Professors Without Borders is delighted to add two new Trustees to its team. Christine Kuo, Global Talent Development Manager at Permira, and Dr Peter Thomas, Director at RMIT University.

Professors Without Borders transforms education by bringing equitable, high-quality learning experiences to students and educators in their home environments. They help faculty develop their pedagogical approach, so students enjoy the learning experience and develop skills relevant to their local environments.

The charity creates opportunities and improves access to quality higher education for girls and women. Recent courses have included women's health and financial literacy.

Students tend to stay in their home country, where they often face high levels of unemployment and poverty. The courses offered focus on developing skills to help students find decent work and fuel economic growth.

Dr Caroline Varin, CEO of Professors Without Borders, is excited to welcome new faces to the team:

"Huge thanks go to all those that give their time to Professors Without Borders. Our work is so important and, with Andrew, Gabriel, Christine and Peter joining us, we are looking forward to extending our reach with new energy and new ideas. I want to use this opportunity to urge anyone with the resources to support us to please come on board and help us do more. Demand for our quality, skills-focused education has exceeded what we can achieve with part-time volunteers. We are working towards consolidating our operations with full-time staff and for that we need sponsors and funds. All support goes a long way!"

Professors Without Borders' network of education professionals are from top universities, including the University of Cambridge, Harvard University, Srinakharinwirot University and the University of Johannesburg.

They work with a global team of academics, business experts and local institutions. The charity operates its own Think Tank to provide networking, mentoring, knowledge-sharing and training opportunities for educators.

Media Contact: Brennan Till; brennan.till@alfasystems.com; + () 07966 285564

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/professors-without-borders-calls-for-donations-and-volunteers-announcing-changes-to-its-board-of-trustees-301871496.html