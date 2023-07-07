Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange announcement regarding the planned merger of AS Baltika

Investors' interest in connection with AS Baltika's merger and their plan to delist has been significant. Neither AS Baltika nor its main shareholder has considered it necessary to disclose additional information as a market announcement, which would help AS Baltika's minority shareholders to form an opinion. AS Nasdaq Tallinn, as the organizer of the Regulated Market, plays an important role in ensuring a transparent trading environment as well as better investor communication. Therefore, Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange considers it necessary to clarify the already disclosed information and to disclose the additional information provided by AS Baltika to Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, which may help the shareholders of AS Baltika to form their opinion, including preparing for the extraordinary general meeting of AS Baltika, to be held on July 27th, 2023, the agenda of which includes the approval of the merger agreements signed between AS Baltika and KJK BLTK Holding OÜ on June 26th, 2023, the takeover of the shares of minority shareholders and the process of delisting of AS Baltika shares. Takeover offer versus Squeeze-out Takeover of shares for conducting merger Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange first states that AS Baltika's main shareholder, KJK BLTK Holding OÜ, will take over (squeeze-out) the shares of the minority shareholders of AS Baltika to carry out the merger in accordance with § 4211 of the Commercial Code (https://www.riigiteataja.ee/en/eli/509012023001/consolidepara421b1). Carrying out a merger with taking over the shares is not considered as a takeover offer in the sense of § 165 of the Securities Market Act (https://www.riigiteataja.ee/en/eli/513042023004/consolidepara165). Therefore, the Financial Supervision Authority does not check the legality of the determination of the fair price offered for each share. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange has also previously explained the specifics of the takeover offer and the squeeze-out, available in Estonian only: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/et/news/ulevotmispakkumine-voi-aktsiate-ulevotmine/. Determining the fair price for the share § 4211 of the Commercial Code requires the compensation paid for the share to be determined according to § 3632 of the Commercial Code (https://www.riigiteataja.ee/en/eli/509012023001/consolidepara363b2), which stipulates that the amount of compensation to be paid to the minority shareholders shall be determined by the main shareholder, and the amount of compensation (fair price) shall be determined based on the shares' value 10 days prior to the issuer's market announcement of convening the extraordinary shareholders meeting. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange notes that 10 days prior to AS Baltika's announcement of convening their extraordinary shareholders meeting, i.e., June 16th, 2023, the share of AS Baltika traded at a price of approximately 0.15 euros. The minority shareholders can find the price chart here: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100145616/trading. The main shareholder of AS Baltika has calculated and set the price of the share to be paid to the minority shareholder at 0.08 euros based on the discounted cash flow (DCF) method. In the takeover report, compiled by the main shareholder, and published on AS Baltika's website (https://baltikagroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Ulevotmisaruanne_KJK-BLTK-H olding.pdf), the main shareholder has specified that using DCF method is considered to be the most appropriate, and further claims, that the fair value of shares could not be determined using the market value because of no active and liquid market conditions (clause 4.4.1 of the takeover report of the main shareholder). The main shareholder refers to the FTSE Russell methodology for determining market liquidity, which determines the market liquidity threshold for Micro Cap Index' shares, but has not disclosed this document's link for the convenience of the minority shareholders. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange notes that the mentioned document is publicly available here: https://research.ftserussell.com/products/downloads/Guide_to_Calculation_Methods _for_GEIS_Liquidity.pdf. AS Baltika explained to Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange that the main shareholder has chosen the discounted cash flow (DCF) method instead of the market value, taking into account the decisions of the Supreme Court, but did not specify which decisions of the Supreme Court are being referred to. However, Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange draws the attention of minority shareholders to the fact that the decisions of the Supreme Court, with keywords "Aktsiate ülevõtmine, ülevõtmispakkumised" can be found in Estonian language here: https://www.riigikohus.ee/et/lahendid/marksonastik?marksonadObjektIds=206108690. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange notes that pursuant to § 3632 of the Commercial Code, the Management Board of AS Baltika had to submit to the main shareholder all the data, documents, and information necessary for calculation purposes and determining the compensation to be paid for shares. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange has asked AS Baltika to consider disclosing the future forecasts and cash flow report, in order to give the minority shareholders also the opportunity to calculate the amount of fair compensation for their shares, similarly to the main shareholder. AS Baltika informed Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange that disclosure of financial forecasts is not mandatory for listed issuers according to current regulations, and since AS Baltika has not previously disclosed internal financial forecasts, AS Baltika has no obligation to disclose financial forecasts in connection with the intention of the main shareholder to take over the shares. AS Baltika also found that, according to their understanding, the Commercial Code does not oblige the issuer to disclose the information or forecasts provided to the shareholder by the issuer's board in connection with the process of minority shareholders' squeeze-out through the stock exchange announcement system. However, AS Baltika has confirmed to Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange that minority shareholders have the opportunity to ask questions to which no answers can be found in AS Baltika's stock exchange announcements during the extraordinary general meeting. Finally, Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange draws attention to the fact that, although pursuant to § 3638 subsection 2 of the Commercial Code, the takeover decision cannot be declared invalid on the grounds that the compensation to be paid to the minority shareholders was determined to be too low, yet, according to subsection 3 of § 3638 of the Commercial Code, the minority shareholder has the right to request that the fair compensation is determined by the court. Timely disclosure of Inside Information by AS Baltika Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange has also asked AS Baltika why AS Baltika or the main shareholder (taking into account that the management members and supervisory board members partially overlap) did not inform the market and investors about the takeover plan until June 22nd, 2023, although it can be assumed that this plan was probably known to both the main shareholder and the issuer. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange asked AS Baltika to refer to the basis given in the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) (https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A02014R0596-20210101 ) or the ESMA guidelines "Delay in the disclosure of inside information" (https://www.esma.europa.eu/sites/default/files/library/2016-1478_mar_guidelines _-_legitimate_interests.pdf), or to explain why they do not apply. AS Baltika responded to the inquiry that according to MAR, AS Baltika, as an issuer, is obliged to disclose such information, which qualifies as "Inside Information" in the sense of Article 7 of MAR (undisclosed information of a precise nature, which, if disclosed, would likely have a significant impact on the price of AS Baltika's shares). In this regard, according to Article 7, section 2, of the MAR, information shall be deemed to be of a precise nature if it indicates a set of circumstances which exists or which may reasonably be expected to come into existence, or an event which has occurred or which may reasonably be expected to occur, where it is specific enough to enable a conclusion to be drawn as to the possible effect of that set of circumstances or event on the prices of the financial instruments. According to AS Baltika's understanding, the obligation to disclose arises when it is considered as "inside information" within the meaning of MAR. Accordingly, AS Baltika disclosed the process in question through stock exchange announcement system on the first day when the planned merger and the intention of the main shareholder to take over the minority shares had become sufficiently specific that it could be considered precise information within the meaning of the above provisions of MAR. AS Baltika explained that, as far it knows, the main shareholder made a specific internal decision to carry out the planned merger immediately before announcing it to AS Baltika on June 22nd, 2023, and that the plan for the merger and takeover was not yet clear enough before making the corresponding decisions. The initiation of the takeover of minority shareholders' shares and the related merger process depended on several different factors and processes, among other things, the prerequisite for making the relevant decision was the completion of the fair value assessment of the shares by an independent appraiser and its result, as well as the preliminary confirmation of the correctness of the assessment from the independent auditor. According to the information provided to AS Baltika, the above-mentioned valuation process was completed on June 21st, 2023, after which, as far as AS Baltika is aware, several substantive discussions took place at the level of the main shareholder and its parent company, and the main shareholder informed AS Baltika about the final internal decision to start the takeover and merger process on June 22nd, 2023, after which AS Baltika announced publicly the corresponding intention of the main shareholder with a stock exchange announcement on the same date. AS Baltika emphasized that, in their opinion, the mere fact that the members of AS Baltika's Supervisory Board act simultaneously as members of the main shareholder's management body does not mean that the discussions at the level of the main shareholder regarding possible plans or considerations would be known to AS Baltika (including its management board) or would automatically be considered as AS Baltika inside information. At the level of AS Baltika's Supervisory Board, the first decisions related to takeover and merger were made on June 26th, 2023, when the main shareholder submitted a request for the takeover of minority shareholders' shares to the Management Board of AS Baltika and a merger agreement was signed between the main shareholder and AS Baltika. On June 26th, 2023, AS Baltika informed through the stock exchange announcement about all the mentioned processes. In summary Although Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange has not currently identified direct grounds for initiating a surveillance procedure, AS Nasdaq Tallinn emphasizes that it expects transparency and the timely disclosure of such information through the stock exchange announcement system from all listed issuers, which would ensure the reliability of securities market. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange also refers to point 2.1.3. of the section "Requirements for Issuers" of the stock exchange rules, whereby the Issuer shall consider in its operations that the time of disclosure of information about a transaction/act/event in the Issuer's operations or otherwise related to the Issuer does not depend on the performance of any formalities necessary for its occurrence, and the disclosure of information shall not be delayed with the excuse of waiting for an event or circumstance to become official. If the event has occurred or its occurrence is likely, but the formalities necessary for the occurrence of the event, or any other formalities, have not been performed at the moment of disclosure of information, or if another condition or risk relates to the occurrence of the event, such facts shall be presented along with the information being disclosed. Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange emphasizes that it is not usual for the operator of the Regulated Market to publish additional information for this purpose, but in this particular case Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange found that the disclosure of the information as a press release is appropriate. Additional information: Ott Raidla Marketing and Communications Manager Nasdaq Tallinn ott.raidla@nasdaq.com +372 5552 4824