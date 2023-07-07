In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China Mono Grade, the OPIS assessment for polysilicon prices in the country, held steady at CNY62 ($8.56)/kg on July 4. What looks like a moment of calm - arresting almost six months of successive, sometimes-dramatic downslides - reflects a market busily assessing what happens next. Industry players diverged on where they saw prices heading after an important polysilicon conference in China last week, with bearishness as the predominant mood. Low values around ...

