LRQA Chairman Martin Blackburn Spearheads Sustainable Growth and Partnerships during UAE Visit

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA's Chairman Martin Blackburn visited the UAE, heading a delegation of LRQA colleagues that held meetings with various clients, local partners, as well as internal work meetings with the Assessments and Inspection teams.

For their first stop on the visit, they met with UK's Ambassador to the UAE, Edward Hobart CMG to work closely with the British Embassy UAE and Department for Business and Trade to collectively support UAE's year of sustainability.

The team met with both existing, and potential clients like Nawah, an energy company focused on harnessing the power of nuclear energy to provide a safe, reliable, clean, and sustainable supply of low-carbon electricity. They met with Craig Wilson, Commercial Vice President and Lulian Apostolie, Industrial Development Manager to discuss opportunities of working together given LRQA's expertise in the nuclear sector across the whole lifecycle of projects from design to decommissioning.

Martin accompanied by Luis Cunha, Regional Director and Ayman Ktaily, Country Lead attended a ceremony hosted by H.E Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General, General Administration of Customs. 24 certifications from LRQA were on display that Abu Dhabi Customs had achieved for their management systems.

Another client the team met was Etisalat by e&, a major telecommunications provider which is reinventing itself into a digital innovative company. After years of successful collaboration, LRQA charted a path with Etisalat's business excellence and strategy leadership team, to discuss managing risk during and after this period of transformation. LRQA's Cyber, Assurance, ESG offering is going to be instrumental to Etisalat's new business divisions and international operations.

As working with a local partner is key to any organization's success in the Middle East, we thank Khalid Al-Qubaisi for his assistance. He is involved in multiple capacities with several UAE companies, and we look forward to strengthening this relationship.

Speaking about his visit to the UAE, Martin said: "LRQA is uniquely placed to support the Middle East in becoming the next hub for sustainability and renewable energy by bringing global best practices to the region through our unmatched expertise in Assessments, Cybersecurity, Inspection, and Advisory. Our Middle East growth plan, and the hard work of our teams, are going to be instrumental in transforming our business in this region."

