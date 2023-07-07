London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - On Thursday July 20th, Reuters Events will be hosting a free technology webinar titled 'Enhance, Enable, Accelerate - Deploy Tech to Transform Operations'. As technology tools become more finetuned by the day, never before has there been such a critical inflection point to deploy technology to revolutionize processes across the insurance value chain.

Join Reuters Events and industry experts from Manulife, Markel, and First Acre Insurance live to tackle tech challenges head on. Ask your burning questions and leave with the answers to not only refine but reinvent processes.

Join Reuters Events LIVE (07/20, 11:00 EDT) or On Demand here - 'Enhance, Enable, Accelerate - Deploy Tech to Transform Operations'

The expert panel here to answer your most important questions:

Eugene Wen, VP Group Advance Analytics, Manulife

Sachin Rustagi, Director, Head of Digital, Markel Canada

Robin Shufelt, CEO, First Arce Insurance

Here's a snapshot of the topics on discussion:

Utilize tech incubators as an opportunity to gain early exposure of exciting new product trends

to anticipate adverse weather events before they arrive and prevent profit loss Construct unique customer profiles in real time by using AI/ML to align products perfectly with customer preferences

Sign up here to join LIVE (07/20, 11:00 EDT) or On-Demand

Turn that tech 'wow' moment into a revolutionary moment - Join Reuters Events to find out how.

