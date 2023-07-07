ValTara SRL is proud to announce the release of our latest innovation, the PKR-Dual Delta Robot Cell. This cutting-edge automatic case packing machine redefines efficiency and flexibility in the packaging industry.

The PKR®-Dual Delta Robot Cell is designed with a compact and modular structure, enabling seamless operation of both cells either together or separately. This unique feature empowers our customers to adapt to varying production demands, maximizing productivity and optimizing resource allocation.

At the core of this robotic case packer are the dual Codian robots, integrated with dual Omron vision guided systems. This powerful combination allows for precise pick-and-place operations. The robots effortlessly handle the delicate bakery products, efficiently placing them into corrugated cases with utmost care and precision.

Manufactured in Schio, Italy, the PKR®-Delta Robot cells exemplify the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Each unit is engineered to cater to the specific needs of our valued customers, ensuring seamless integration into their production processes.

The PKR-Dual Delta Robot Cell is not only capable of handling rigid packages but also offers exceptional flexibility in dealing with various types of flexible packages. Our comprehensive family of PKR® robot cells provide clients with the most compact, flexible, and affordable solution available in the market today.

ValTara SRL is a leading provider of innovative packaging solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the industry through advanced robotics and automation technologies. With a commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile, and cost-effective solutions.

