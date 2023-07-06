Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC: Results of Appeal of Delisting Determination

6 July 2023

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

("Biodexa" or the "Company")

Results of Appeal of Delisting Determination

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain, announced today that, on July 5, 2023, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC's ("Nasdaq")Hearings Panel notified the Company that, in connection with its request for a temporary exception to regain compliance with Nasdaq's requirement that the closing bid price of its securities remain at $1.00 or higher as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule"), and further to the Company's recently completed consolidation of its American depositary receipts, which had the effect of a one-for-80 reverse split, it has been granted an exception until July 18, 2023 to demonstrate compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

If the Company's securities fail to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule by that date, Nasdaq will delist the securities.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180 www.biodexapharma.com Edison Group (US Investor Relations)

Alyssa Factor

Tel: +1 (860) 573 9637

Email: afactor@edisongroup.com

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain. The Company's lead candidate, MTX110, is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications including recurrent glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma.

MTX110 is a liquid formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit www.biodexapharma.com.

