Learning Pool Limited: Learning Pool named as eLearning Industry 'Top Content Provider for Upskilling and Reskilling Employees' 2023

DERRY, Northern Ireland, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to helping leaders build and develop key skills to drive individual and collective performance, Learning Pool, the global provider of learning solutions, is thrilled to have been chosen as one of eLearning Industry's 'Top Content Providers for Upskilling and Reskilling Employees' 2023.

At a pivotal time - as the World Economic Forum reported that half of all employees will require upskilling and reskilling by 2025 - Learning Pool added a leading-edge skills management capability through the acquisition of Swiss-based People-Analytix.

By building dynamic upskilling and reskilling opportunities around individual skills profiles, real-time market data and organizational objectives, the addition of the Skills Builder to the Learning Pool Platform is helping organizations develop a workforce with a strong set of skills that can be deployed in a range of situations.

Offering multiple content development options, including adaptive, off-the-shelf and bespoke, Learning Pool's position as a 'Top Content Provider for Upskilling and Reskilling Employees' is an acknowledgment of its continued efforts to develop e-learning with compelling instructional design, underpinned by proven learning theory, using a range of innovative tools and techniques.

Most recently, Learning Pool partnered with Lidl GB to develop its 'Shift Manager Training' program: a blended learning program aimed at helping Lidl employees take the next step in their careers. Not only does this project have a projected cost saving of £2.5m, but it is also the winner of the Gold award for 'External Learning Solution of the Year' at The Learning Awards 2023.

Globally recognized LMS experts, including C. Pappas and eLearning Industry's editorial team, did a thorough review of each vendor's eligibility for the 2023 list of ' Top Content Providers for Upskilling and Reskilling Employees' using the following criteria:

Company's economic growth potential

Company's social responsibility

Customer retention

Customer reviews

Employee turnover

Learning industry innovation

Quality of content development

Expertise in learning solutions

Last month, Learning Pool was also recognized as a Training Industry ' Top Custom Content Development Company ' 2023.

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

