American researchers are proposing to use steel zip ties to attach solar modules to fences in animal farms as a low-cost racking solution for agrivoltaic applications. They found the proposed approach is technically and economically viable, provided careful wind load tests are conducted on the fences.A US-Canadian group of scientists has suggested using existing fences in animal farms as a low-cost racking solution for solar modules. "This is perhaps the lowest-cost approach to racking," the research's corresponding author, Joshua M. Pearce, told pv magazine. "What we did is show that at least ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...