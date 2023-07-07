Scientists in Thailand built an indoor perovskite solar cell with low-cost carbon electrode architecture. The manufacturing process is based on antisolvent deposition and vacuum thermal annealing (VTA) and reportedly results in higher perovskite film quality.Scientists at the Mahidol University in Thailand have developed triple-cation perovskite solar cells for low-light applications using a manufacturing process based on antisolvent deposition and vacuum thermal annealing (VTA). "VTA leads to compact, dense, and hard morphology while suppressing trap states at surfaces and grain boundaries, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...