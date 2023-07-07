China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) says it has completed a 40 MW solar-plus-storage plant at an altitude of 3,000 meters. It is connected to 6 MW/12 MWh of battery storage and hosts grazing farm animals.CNOOC has switched on a 40 MW solar farm connected to 6 MW/12 MWh of battery storage in China's Gansu province. "Built with tall racks and no fence, the project enables integration of green energy and husbandry by using the upper space for photovoltaic power generation and the meadow for grazing at the same time," said the company. It did not explain how PV power generation has been integrated ...

