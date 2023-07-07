Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company") an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that Narayan Sainaney has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Board.

Narayan has been a technologist since he was eleven years old and has built several start-ups from the ground up and continues to be involved in several new ventures. He co-founded Mindquake Software, Digital Snaps, Vitrium Systems, Mojio and now CodeZero Technologies.

As an executive and Chief Technology Officer, he has worked through diverse trends in the technology industry from desktop applications to web, mobile and now cloud computing including Cloud Native, IoT, Machine Learning and Big Data.

Narayan has worked on products that have reached millions of users worldwide for organizations such as Microsoft, Adobe, Segasoft, Prentice Hall, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom. He has deep experience and oversees all aspects of technology. He has experience in raising capital, building management teams, developing products, establishing market presence and sales support. As an intellectual property expert, he has successfully built trademark, copyright, and patent portfolios.

Narayan holds a Bachelor of Science degree, with a specialization in Computer Science, from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from the Sauder School of Business.

When not working, Narayan is an avid sailor and an amateur astronomer and father to two young boys.

"We are pleased to welcome Narayan to our Advisory Board," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble. "Given his career in building platforms that has successfully reached millions of users, globally, his input and experience in our growth strategy will be greatly welcomed on accomplishing our corporate objectives."

"I have been following the Marble journey from the very beginning and it is my pleasure to join the advisory board," states Narayan Sainaney, Co-Founder and CTO of Codezero. "The FinTech industry has made tremendous strides in innovation but still has a long way to go. I look forward to working closely with the Marble team in shaping the products and partnerships that will unlock the true potential of individuals and revolutionize the tools they have access to achieve overall financial wellness."

Marble also announces the grant of 500,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to Mr. Sainaney. These options expire in five years and vest as follows: 100,000 stock options on the date of grant; and 200,000 stock options annually from the date of grant. The stock options are issued at $0.08 per share.

Marble also announces the grant of 25,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option plan to an employee. The stock options expire in five years from the date of grant, vest in equal one-quarter amounts starting on the date of grant, and in each of the first year, second year and third year anniversaries from the date of grant and are exercisable at $0.08 per share.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0):

Marble is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that empower businesses to acquire and use real -time financial data to better transact with consumers. Along with enabling smarter marketing ROI for partners seeking increased conversion rates to those consumers that require further monitoring, predictive financial recommendations, and guidance to rehabilitate them to transact in the future. Utilizing Marble's proprietary and proven artificial intelligence data-driven technology platforms, Inverite, Accumulate.ai and MyMarble, businesses and consumers are empowered in real-time, access to a 360 financial profile that includes credit and banking data. Marble leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive financial recommendations, risk scores and open-banking strategies to put the power of financial data into the hands of businesses and consumers, promoting more robust relationships and higher intent toward future engagements.

For further information about Marble, please visit: mymarble.ca.

