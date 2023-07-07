SCS Global Services: Quite Quiet Revolutionizes the German Jewelry Industry With SCS 007 Certified Sustainability Rated Diamonds

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Lab grown diamonds, certified under the SCS-007 sustainability standard, not only provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative, but also help reduce human rights abuses and concerns in diamond mining.

The market for lab grown diamonds is steadily growing as more consumers recognize the benefits of these sustainability rated diamonds. According to Statista the global market volume of lab-grown diamonds is forecast to be nearly 19.2 million carats by 2030. The demand for lab grown diamonds reflects the growing awareness of social responsibility and environmental protection in the jewelry industry.

The Berlin-based brand Quite Quiet, considers sustainability to be a key corporate value. Therefore, it is proud to have a partner which received the prestigious SCS-007 Sustainability Rated Diamonds certification at an A rating. By sourcing diamonds from Fenix Diamonds, the brand can offer its customers high-quality, ethical products that meet the highest standards of environmental friendliness and social responsibility.

Additionally, Quite Quiet customers receive a unique, supplemental confirmation of value in the form of a certificate of sustainability detailing the steps the producer took to earn the sustainability rating for that diamond with each purchase. By promoting lab grown diamonds, Quite Quiet is helping to preserve the environment, protect human rights and support a responsible jewelry industry.

"SCS Global Services is proud to have Quite Quiet as an accredited retailer authorized to fully represent and sell SCS 007 certified diamonds produced by Fenix Diamonds, an accredited producer. Their commitment to sustainability and transparency in the fine jewelry marketplace is an admirable achievement," said Stanley Mathuram, Executive Vice President, SCS Global Services.

The SCS-007 standard applies to both mined and lab grown diamonds and provides jewelry manufacturers, retailers and their customers with an unprecedented level of assurance. For one thing, it places great emphasis on ethical and corporate governance. Companies must meet extensive environmental, social and governance requirements, make sustainable investments to support vulnerable communities and adhere to twelve core ESG principles. These include integrity, transparency, accountability, fairness, respect, collaboration, sustainability, responsibility, human rights, equity, diversity, and community well-being.

Another key aspect of the SCS-007 standard is climate neutrality and sustainable production practices with net zero impact. This ensures that all direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions throughout a product's lifecycle are quantified and offset through measures such as energy efficiency, renewable energy, and carbon offset projects.

Furthermore, the certification promises a transparent supply chain through comprehensive traceability of diamonds. To achieve this, SCS has partnered with Source Certain International (SCI), an expert in forensic analysis that uses state-of-the-art technology to confirm the exact origin of a diamond.

To this end, the partnership with Quite Quiet's emphasizes its commitment to a more sustainable future in the jewelry industry.

Lab Grown Diamonds

Lab grown diamonds certified under the SCS 007 Jewelry Sustainability Standard - Sustainability Rated Diamonds, offer a sustainable solution for consumers who want to purchase high-quality jewelry without impacting the environment or supporting social concerns.

Unlike mined diamonds, lab grown diamonds are grown under controlled laboratory conditions. They have the same chemical composition and optical properties as their mined counterparts. The use of renewable energy and environmentally friendly production methods ensures that the production of lab grown diamonds has less environmental impact than traditional diamond mining.

Read more

About Quite Quiet

The Berlin jewelry label Quite Quiet was launched in 2016 and has been working exclusively with lab-grown gemstones ever since. As of July 2022, it has been Germany's first jewelry label to offer lab-grown diamonds with independent SCS sustainability certification. All products are made of fully traceable Fairtrade certified Gold in its own Berlin workshop and in collaboration with partners in Germany. The brand was founded with the intention to create jewelry that people cherish and keep close for a long time. Clear visual principles create a calm yet strong expression. Quite Quiet believes that true luxury is created through a deep level of care for all aspects of a product. To create value from within, that care should expand beyond the physical product to how it is made and how its materials are sourced.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an internationally recognized leader in third-party certification of environmental and sustainability claims.

Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. It is the certification arm of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., a chartered benefit corporation. For more information, visit: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/certified-sustainability-rated-diamonds

For more information on the SCS-007 standard for sustainability rated diamonds, visit: https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/scs-007-sustainability-rated-diamonds

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766164/Quite-Quiet-Revolutionizes-the-German-Jewelry-Industry-With-SCS-007-Certified-Sustainability-Rated-Diamonds