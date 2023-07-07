SNCF says it wants to devote 1,000 hectares of its land to solar development, so it can cover 20% of its electricity consumption by the end of the decade.From pv magazine France French railway operator SNCF said this week that it has set up SNCF Renouvelables, a new clean energy unit. SNFC, with its fleet of 15,000 daily trains and its 3,000 stations and industrial buildings, is France's top electricity consumer, using 9 TWh per year, including 8 TWh for train electrification. SNCF Renouvelables plans to allocate 1,000 hectares of its land to develop 1 GW of PV plants, aiming to meet 20% of its ...

