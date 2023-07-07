AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bbb-" (Good) from "bbb" (Good) of Premier Insurance Company Limited (Gibraltar). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with negative implications. The company is wholly owned by Premier Underwriting Holdings (Gibraltar) Limited (Premier), which is the ultimate non-operating holding company and consolidating rating unit for the group.

The ratings reflect Premier's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The downgrades reflect the revision of Premier's ERM assessment to marginal from appropriate. This follows recently observed deficiencies in governance and operational controls related to the management of third-party claims handlers.

Based on its unaudited financial statements, Premier is expected to report a material operating loss for 2022 and a decline in its capital and surplus position. This follows a material increase in booked reserves at year-end 2022, due to uncertainty caused by claims data quality issues arising from a change in the claims management system used by Premier's third-party claims handler, who has since been replaced. In addition, the company is experiencing claims settlement delays, particularly for credit hire claims, which has led to a divergence between expected and current reserve release patterns.

The ratings have been placed under review with negative implications whilst AM Best completes its assessment of the full impact of operational and reserving issues related to Premier's claims handling process on its credit profile, particularly its underwriting performance and risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

