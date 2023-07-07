Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market worth $25.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EUV lithography market is expected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2028 from USD 9.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the 2023-2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Many semiconductor companies are investing in EUV lithography system and equipment which gives an opportunity for growth in the EUV lithography market. The EUV lithography market is in the development phase at present, with the presence of multiple players offering EUV equipment. Asia Pacific is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the EUV lithography market. Similarly, the Americas and Europe are expected to be the growing market for the forecasted period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241564826

Browse in-depth TOC on "Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market"

120 - Tables

50 - Figures

180 - Pages

Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $25.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Source power and productivity in EUV lithography act as a challenge for the market Key Market Opportunities Advanced memory development for next-generation memory devices Key Market Drivers Increasing complexity of the integrated circuit

The Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) light source segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the EUV lithography equipment market during the forecast period.

EUV Lithography light source is a critical component utilized in EUV lithography systems within the semiconductor industry. Currently, the dominant technology for generating EUV light is laser-produced plasma (LP). A prominent example of such an LP EUV light source is the one developed by ASML, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor equipment. ASML's LP EUV light source employs a high-power pulse laser to irradiate tin (Sn) droplets or a thin tin film. The intense laser energy quickly heats and vaporizes the tin material, resulting in the creation of plasma. As the plasma cools and recombines, it emits EUV light with a wavelength of approximately 13.5 nanometers. This process is essential for enabling advanced semiconductor manufacturing using EUV lithography technology.

Multiple companies are expanding their business in EUV light sources. For instance, Energetiq Technology Inc. announced in December 2022 that the company is creating a distinct business segment for EUV light source products. The new EUV Business segment of the company will be responsible for assembling all the core technology, engineering, marketing, field service, and operations personnel under the guidance of the EUV general manager.

IDM is expected to have a significant growth in EUV lithography market.

An IDM, or Integrated Device Manufacturer, is a company that handles the complete process of designing, manufacturing, and marketing integrated circuits or chips internally. In the context of EUV Lithography, an IDM specializing in this technology would take full responsibility for all aspects related to EUV lithography, starting from designing and developing EUV lithography systems to fabricating integrated circuits utilizing EUV Lithography technology. As an IDM in EUV lithography, the company would possess expertise in both EUV lithography system design and semiconductor manufacturing. They would invest in research and development (R&D) to advance EUVL technology, optimize its performance, and enhance the manufacturing process. Typically, IDMs operate their own fabrication facilities equipped with EUV lithography systems to produce chips using this advanced technology.

EUV lithography plays a critical role in semiconductor manufacturing, and IDMs specializing in EUVL technology play a key role in driving its adoption and pushing the boundaries of integrated circuit capabilities. These companies contribute to the development of cutting-edge semiconductor devices by leveraging the advantages offered by EUV lithography.

ASML is a supplier of EUV lithography technology and systems to IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers), while other companies such as Carl Zeiss AG, TOPPAN Inc., and NTT Advanced Technology Corporation are also actively involved in the development of lithography equipment, including EUV lithography optics, light sources, masks, metrology tools, sensors, and EUV Lithography Subassembly products.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=241564826

South Korea is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region.

South Korea plays a significant role in the advancement and adoption of EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography. The country is known for its strong presence in the global semiconductor industry, with major players like Samsung and SK HYNIX INC. These companies have been actively investing in EUV technology and integrating it into their manufacturing processes. Samsung has made significant strides in EUV lithography and has been using it to produce cutting-edge semiconductor chips. With its technological expertise, research and development capabilities, and substantial investments in EUV infrastructure, South Korea contributes to the continued development and widespread implementation of EUV lithography, driving innovation in the semiconductor industry.

In March 2023 Samsung announced their plan to invest $230 billion over the next two decades in a semiconductor production mega cluster in South Korea. The new campus, located near Yongin, will feature five advanced fabs and aims to make South Korea the world's largest chip producer. The facilities will utilize extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography scanners, contributing to the adoption of cutting-edge fabrication technologies.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate.

The Asia Pacific region plays a significant role in the realm of EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography, an advanced technology utilized in semiconductor manufacturing. When evaluating the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography industry within this region, it encompasses countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and other parts of Asia Pacific. The strong presence of chip manufacturers in these generates a high demand for EUV lithography, contributing to its continuous development and optimization. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region boasts a large market for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and various electronic devices. The growing need for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient semiconductors is driving the adoption of advanced lithography technologies such as EUV. EUV lithography enables the production of high-density and high-performance chips, which are crucial for meeting the requirements of the consumer electronics market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography companies such as ASML (Netherlands), Carl Zeiss AG(Germany), TOPPAN Inc.(Japan), NTT Advanced Technology Corporation(Japan), KLA Corporation(US), ADVANTEST CORPORATION(Japan), Ushio Inc.(Japan), SUSS MicroTec SE(Germany), AGC Inc.(Japan), Lasertec Corporation(Japan), NuFlare Technology(Japan), Energetiq Technology Inc.(US), Photronics, Inc.(US), HOYA Corporation(Japan), TRUMPF(Germany), Rigaku Corporation(Japan), Edmund Optics Ltd.(US), Park Systems(Korea), Zygo Corporation(US), Imagine Optic(US) and Applied Materials, Inc.(US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=241564826

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Photolithography Equipment Market by Type (EUV, DUV), Light Source (Mercury Lamps, Excimer Lasers, Fluorine Lasers, Laser-Produced Plasma), Wavelength, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment (Automation, Chemical Control, Gas Control), Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

System in Package Market by Packaging Technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, 3D IC), Package Type (BGA, SOP), Packaging Method (Flip Chip, Wire Bond), Device (RF Front-End, RF Amplifier), Application (Consumer Electronics, Communications) - Global Forecast to 2023

Industrial Metrology Market by Offering, Equipment, Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping & Modeling), End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Semiconductor), Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market by Equipment (Placement, Inspection, Soldering, Screen Printing Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, Repair & Rework Equipment), Component, Service, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/extreme-ultraviolet-lithography-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/extreme-ultraviolet-lithography.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/extreme-ultraviolet-euv-lithography-market-worth-25-3-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301871808.html