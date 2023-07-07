Regulatory News:

At 30 June 2023, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila with Exane BNP Paribas were the following:

102,756 CARMILA shares;

Euro 1,279,923.

During the 1st half-year of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 186,400 shares, for a total amount of Euro 2,614,279 (1,226 transactions);

For sale, 189,670 shares, for a total amount of Euro 2,676,992 (1,222 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at December 31, 2022, available resources were:

106,026 CARMILA shares;

Euro 1,217,210.

2. During the 2nd half-year of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 565,330 shares, for a total amount of Euro 8,079,132 (3,185 transactions);

For sale, 536,313 shares, for a total amount of Euro 7,760,524 (3,170 transactions).

3. As of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were:

112,910 CARMILA shares

Euro 991,074.

4. As of December 31, 2018, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2018-1 dated July 2, 2018, the following resources were:

203,848 CARMILA shares;

Euro 743,970.

*withdrawal of 102,358 shares on July 1st, 2019.

INVESTOR AGENDA

25 July 2023 (after market close): First-half 2023 results

26 July 2023: First-half 2023 results presentation

20 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2022, its portfolio was valued at €6.2 billion, comprising 208 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

