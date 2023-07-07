EMQ Technologies Inc.: EMQX Enterprise 5.1 Launches: MQTT Over QUIC, MQTT-Based File Transfer, and More

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / EMQ announces the release of the latest update to the EMQX Enterprise MQTT platform. That is Version 5.1. It came out as a force to be reckoned with, boasting everything from robust flexible solutions for IoT data management to efficient and streamlined data flow from the edge to the cloud and back for industries like connected cars, IIoT and smart cities - propelling the IoT industry toward a much higher level of excellence with advancements, starting with:

MQTT over QUIC

MQTT over QUIC Protocol Layers

On the subject of connected cars, it may be the wave of the future, turning milliseconds into potentially life-changing moments in delivering true-blue speed and security when it matters. Version 5.1 does this with MQTT over QUIC, combining everything the Internet of Vehicles loves about MQTT protocol reliability with the latest in Quick UDP Internet Connections (simply known as "QUIC" - for good reason). The merge of these technologies takes a challenge often associated with IoT and turns it on its head: efficiently, flexibly and quickly managing literally hundreds of IoT messages even under weak network conditions and unstable network paths.

That's QUIC. For connected cars, that's a major game changer.

Additionally, EMQX Enterprise is the first product to integrate it with MQTT, both protocols basically going hand in hand for good reason. It was the perfect foray into a new world of IoT messaging performance as a great fit for what EMQX can already do well - it just now can do it even better.

Other use cases may also see the light of day for the type of speed and reliability that now is possible, managing to maintain network connections even during drops, never losing data or messaging in the ether of the IoT underworld that will no longer see the light of day. Not even the jitters will stop MQTT over QUIC as hundreds of connected vehicles may find themselves switching from network to network to network like normal without losing a single message in the process.

We're looking at a big picture of a real-world issue - completely solved faster than a blink of an eye. In mere milliseconds.

Version 5.1 also makes it possible to reliably transfer larger files with MQTT at scale

This is critical for offline bulk data transfers. Consider potential overload of valuable audio, video and image files that may be way too large to process quick enough. That's all in the past now with EMQX Enterprise's latest version, supporting those same industries: connected cars, IIoT, and smart cities. As bandwidth increases with the number of devices or units, so does the need for speed require a must for power, integrated seamlessly even without modifying existing clients or applications.

The immediate takeaway are lower bandwidth and minimal resource usage. Getting to shoulder more weight for an IoT network then comes with the joy of never getting to see the infrastructure buckle under it. Instead, it continues to stand strong, even reducing application complexity and maintenance cost.

Mria Cluster Architecture Diagram

EMQX Enterprise 5.1 does this with the newest Mria cluster handling tens of thousands of concurrent connections at a tenfold increase in capacity compared to previous versions. That means larger pieces and volumes of data across smoother operations and even higher-demand scenarios processed more reliably than ever before.

It's all thanks to more flexibility in adding or removing nodes whenever units/devices end up going out of sync - by simply "replicating" them. Long gone are the days when network switches in an IoT environment processes conflicting data; at the end of the day, the connections are still secure, reliable and accurate even when they're gone. And even when they come back. Since replicas are in place to continue managing the data flow, it's almost as if they never left.

Business innovation gets supercharged with new bidirectional data integration and rules processing in real time

Data flow view; Data bridge and rules engine

That ability to provide an actual visual - in real time - makes for great innovation, tying the implementer to the IoT workings in a way that's even more intimate than ever before. Now users can, in fact, see the data and integration right in front of them via a new flows page. A rules engine can even be customized, putting users behind the IoT wheel, in control, by filtering incoming messages and reducing unnecessary data clutter - which often does happen in many scenarios.

Perfect for clout-to-device situations, IoT business development now sees massive scope of possibilities where the thought leader - not necessarily the thought machine - gets to make some real-world business decisions based on data seamlessly integrated with many third-party systems --

Kafka

AWS RDS

MongoDB

Oracle

TimescaleDB

InfluxDB

Just to name a few.

And lastly (but not leastly) comprehensive security measures for IoT messaging

The update for EMQX Enterprise knows well the importance of security in these high-threat environments. As scale increases, so does the danger of not only loss, but theft.

That's why the latest upgrade now offers:

SSL/TLS for communication security

X.509 device authentication

And CRL and OCSP stapling authentication

It all offers those additional layers of protection, shielding not only from the common jitters, but blacklisting with easy no-code configurations via the dashboard. Now users don't have to be especially in tune with an IT environment. It has become so turnkey that just about anyone can manage it.

It looks to be EMQ offering anyone a chance at IoT

With increased speed, reliability, security and flexibility, the latest enterprise version for EMQX is poised to set new standards. Learn more about what else EMQ is doing in the IoT space right here.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world's leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core product EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining 1M message per second throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It boasts more than 20K+ enterprise users, connecting 100M+ IoT devices, and is trusted by over 400 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

