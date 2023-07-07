The Amortisator app, initially developed for the German market, is now available on the Apple and Google Play stores. Primarily targeting customer advisors, the app can be accessed for a monthly fee of €9.99 ($10.93).From pv magazine Germany Kai Schuhmacher spent years traveling around Germany as a consultant for PV system owners. He said the question that all customers immediately ask is: "When will my photovoltaic system pay off?" The answer depends on many individual factors, with the amortization period generally spanning from eight to 16 years. Schumacher said that many consultants currently ...

