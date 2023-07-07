Trina Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Longi, Risen, Canadian Solar, Tongwei, Chint, and Das Solar have issued a joint statement demanding the standardization of wafer sizes.Trina Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Longi, Risen, Canadian Solar, Tongwei, Chint, and Das Solar have jointly called for the standardization of rectangular wafers to address supply issues, reduce material wastage, and enhance product applications in various markets. These nine manufacturers propose a new PV panel size of 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm based on the agreed-upon rectangular wafer size. Trina Solar says it aims to raise CNY 10.9 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...