Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract -2

DJ Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY 07-Jul-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 07 July 2023 Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY Under the liquidity contract entered into between CHARWOOD ENERGY and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2023: -- 29,159 shares - EUR 67,669.63 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 297 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 185 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 20,357 shares for EUR 146,777.05 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 6,751 shares for EUR 49,388.06 As a reminder: -- The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account: -- 15,553 shares - EUR 64,519.92 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 371 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 300 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,616 shares for EUR 292,827.99 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 20,063 shares for EUR 157,230.29 -- The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: -- 0 shares - EUR 200,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngaz), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ Contacts ACTIFIN ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day Period from 02/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 BUY SIDE Sell Side DATE Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR 02/01/2023 1 1 8.00 4 201 1,608.00 03/01/2023 1 1 8.00 3 401 3,268.15 04/01/2023 - - - 1 3 24.90 05/01/2023 1 1 8.15 7 656 5,523.52 09/01/2023 - - - 1 114 980.40 10/01/2023 3 401 3,380.43 1 1 8.45 11/01/2023 6 102 851.70 2 13 110.37 12/01/2023 - - - 2 26 219.96 13/01/2023 1 71 596.40 1 1 8.50 16/01/2023 2 35 294.00 2 55 467.50 17/01/2023 9 1,193 9,770.67 2 128 1,088.00 18/01/2023 6 466 3,863.14 - - - 19/01/2023 4 234 1,928.16 - - - 20/01/2023 1 1 8.21 2 99 841.50 23/01/2023 1 35 297.50 2 28 240.80 24/01/2023 1 1 8.52 1 1 8.52 25/01/2023 - - - 1 200 1,740.00 26/01/2023 8 1,028 8,686.60 1 10 88.00 27/01/2023 2 300 2,481.00 1 1 8.50 30/01/2023 1 200 1,600.00 - - - 31/01/2023 5 511 4,128.88 - - - 01/02/2023 1 1 8.00 - - - 02/02/2023 4 251 2,038.12 1 1 8.29 03/02/2023 5 284 2,300.40 - - - 06/02/2023 1 1 8.15 1 1 8.25 07/02/2023 2 6 49.26 1 1 8.25 08/02/2023 1 31 254.20 2 13 107.25 09/02/2023 5 384 3,137.28 3 187 1,542.75 10/02/2023 2 124 1,016.80 - - - 13/02/2023 2 120 984.00 1 1 8.30 14/02/2023 4 326 2,647.12 4 607 5,050.24 15/02/2023 1 2 16.90 5 411 3,608.58 16/02/2023 3 61 524.60 1 63 554.40 17/02/2023 4 166 1,427.60 1 1 8.60 20/02/2023 3 335 2,864.25 3 103 885.80 21/02/2023 6 170 1,443.30 1 10 86.00 22/02/2023 5 179 1,512.55 1 1 8.50 23/02/2023 3 401 3,348.35 1 1 8.45 24/02/2023 3 53 429.30 4 101 828.20 27/02/2023 - - - 5 214 1,765.50 28/02/2023 2 32 264.00 1 60 498.00 01/03/2023 1 300 2,475.00 3 26 215.80 03/03/2023 1 1 8.24 1 1 8.24 06/03/2023 - - - 3 123 1,014.75 07/03/2023 - - - 5 77 635.25 08/03/2023 5 900 7,290.00 - - - 09/03/2023 4 400 3,220.00 - - - 10/03/2023 1 1 8.00 1 1 8.00 13/03/2023 6 600 4,740.00 - - - 15/03/2023 - - - 1 1 7.90 16/03/2023 4 800 5,904.00 - - - 20/03/2023 1 1 7.58 2 8 60.80 21/03/2023 1 1 7.60 2 6 45.60 22/03/2023 1 1 7.30 1 1 7.30 23/03/2023 1 1 7.60 1 1 7.60 24/03/2023 1 1 7.55 1 1 7.55 27/03/2023 7 82 598.60 1 1 7.30 28/03/2023 2 120 876.00 1 1 7.30 29/03/2023 1 1 7.30 1 1 7.30 03/04/2023 1 1 7.22 1 1 7.22 04/04/2023 4 400 2,760.00 - - -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

DJ Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract -2-

11/04/2023 2 500 3,345.00 - - - 12/04/2023 6 484 3,233.12 1 1 7.00 13/04/2023 9 666 4,428.90 - - - 14/04/2023 8 606 4,005.66 1 1 6.80 17/04/2023 - - - 2 199 1,353.20 18/04/2023 4 277 1,878.06 1 15 102.00 19/04/2023 7 423 2,838.33 2 185 1,258.00 20/04/2023 3 9 60.12 1 1 6.70 21/04/2023 6 392 2,606.80 - - - 24/04/2023 10 675 4,414.50 1 1 6.60 25/04/2023 11 820 5,239.80 - - - 26/04/2023 2 30 189.00 - - - 27/04/2023 3 171 1,067.04 1 1 6.32 28/04/2023 2 100 620.00 - - - 03/05/2023 3 201 1,216.05 1 1 6.16 04/05/2023 1 100 600.00 - - - 05/05/2023 2 39 230.10 1 1 6.02 08/05/2023 4 118 705.64 - - - 09/05/2023 3 14 84.00 1 1 6.02 10/05/2023 3 159 938.10 - - - 11/05/2023 3 223 1,335.77 1 1 6.02 12/05/2023 - - - 1 1 6.10 15/05/2023 - - - 2 4 24.40 16/05/2023 2 41 248.46 5 91 555.10 17/05/2023 3 460 2,760.00 1 5 30.50 18/05/2023 2 200 1,190.00 - - - 19/05/2023 6 600 3,330.00 - - - 22/05/2023 13 1,570 8,179.70 3 160 851.20 23/05/2023 2 30 153.00 1 2 10.60 24/05/2023 - - - 2 198 1,039.50 25/05/2023 1 1 5.06 1 1 5.06 26/05/2023 1 1 5.06 10 814 4,395.60 29/05/2023 3 201 1,045.20 - - - 30/05/2023 - - - 1 1 5.60 31/05/2023 1 2 10.80 1 50 280.00 01/06/2023 1 1 5.42 3 36 201.60 02/06/2023 2 99 534.60 5 237 1,329.57 05/06/2023 - - - 8 165 957.00 06/06/2023 1 1 5.62 1 1 5.62 07/06/2023 1 1 5.62 1 1 5.62 08/06/2023 - - - 7 200 1,160.00 13/06/2023 1 1 5.88 3 99 584.10 14/06/2023 2 4 23.28 1 1 5.88 15/06/2023 1 1 5.82 2 3 17.61 16/06/2023 1 1 5.88 1 1 5.88 20/06/2023 1 1 5.96 1 1 5.96 21/06/2023 1 1 5.82 3 101 606.00 22/06/2023 1 1 6.06 4 20 121.60 23/06/2023 2 9 54.09 1 1 6.06 26/06/2023 1 1 6.02 1 1 6.02 27/06/2023 1 1 6.06 1 1 6.06 28/06/2023 1 1 6.06 2 61 370.88 29/06/2023 1 1 6.06 2 22 133.76 30/06/2023 - - - 1 100 616.00 TOTAL 297 20,357 146,777.05 185 6,571 49,388.06

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1675577 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1675577 07-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)