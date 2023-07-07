Anzeige
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
07.07.23
15:52 Uhr
5,620 Euro
-0,320
-5,39 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
07.07.2023 | 18:16
Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Charwood Energy

Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY 
07-Jul-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, 07 July 2023 
 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CHARWOOD ENERGY and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources 
appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2023: 
 
   -- 29,159 shares 
- EUR 67,669.63 
   -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 297 
   -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 185 
   -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 20,357 shares for EUR 146,777.05 
   -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 6,751 shares for EUR 49,388.06 
 
As a reminder: 
 
   --   The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity 
  account: 
 
   -- 15,553 shares 
- EUR 64,519.92 
 
   -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 371 
   -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 300 
   -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,616 shares for EUR 292,827.99 
   -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 20,063 shares for EUR 157,230.29 
 
   -- The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
   -- 0 shares 
- EUR 200,000.00 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and 
heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngaz), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ 
 
Contacts 
 
               ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
               +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 
Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day 
Period from 02/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 
       BUY SIDE                       Sell Side 
DATE 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
02/01/2023  1         1       8.00        4         201      1,608.00 
03/01/2023  1         1       8.00        3         401      3,268.15 
04/01/2023  -         -       -         1         3       24.90 
05/01/2023  1         1       8.15        7         656      5,523.52 
09/01/2023  -         -       -         1         114      980.40 
10/01/2023  3         401      3,380.43      1         1       8.45 
11/01/2023  6         102      851.70       2         13       110.37 
12/01/2023  -         -       -         2         26       219.96 
13/01/2023  1         71       596.40       1         1       8.50 
16/01/2023  2         35       294.00       2         55       467.50 
17/01/2023  9         1,193     9,770.67      2         128      1,088.00 
18/01/2023  6         466      3,863.14      -         -       - 
19/01/2023  4         234      1,928.16      -         -       - 
20/01/2023  1         1       8.21        2         99       841.50 
23/01/2023  1         35       297.50       2         28       240.80 
24/01/2023  1         1       8.52        1         1       8.52 
25/01/2023  -         -       -         1         200      1,740.00 
26/01/2023  8         1,028     8,686.60      1         10       88.00 
27/01/2023  2         300      2,481.00      1         1       8.50 
30/01/2023  1         200      1,600.00      -         -       - 
31/01/2023  5         511      4,128.88      -         -       - 
01/02/2023  1         1       8.00        -         -       - 
02/02/2023  4         251      2,038.12      1         1       8.29 
03/02/2023  5         284      2,300.40      -         -       - 
06/02/2023  1         1       8.15        1         1       8.25 
07/02/2023  2         6       49.26       1         1       8.25 
08/02/2023  1         31       254.20       2         13       107.25 
09/02/2023  5         384      3,137.28      3         187      1,542.75 
10/02/2023  2         124      1,016.80      -         -       - 
13/02/2023  2         120      984.00       1         1       8.30 
14/02/2023  4         326      2,647.12      4         607      5,050.24 
15/02/2023  1         2       16.90       5         411      3,608.58 
16/02/2023  3         61       524.60       1         63       554.40 
17/02/2023  4         166      1,427.60      1         1       8.60 
20/02/2023  3         335      2,864.25      3         103      885.80 
21/02/2023  6         170      1,443.30      1         10       86.00 
22/02/2023  5         179      1,512.55      1         1       8.50 
23/02/2023  3         401      3,348.35      1         1       8.45 
24/02/2023  3         53       429.30       4         101      828.20 
27/02/2023  -         -       -         5         214      1,765.50 
28/02/2023  2         32       264.00       1         60       498.00 
01/03/2023  1         300      2,475.00      3         26       215.80 
03/03/2023  1         1       8.24        1         1       8.24 
06/03/2023  -         -       -         3         123      1,014.75 
07/03/2023  -         -       -         5         77       635.25 
08/03/2023  5         900      7,290.00      -         -       - 
09/03/2023  4         400      3,220.00      -         -       - 
10/03/2023  1         1       8.00        1         1       8.00 
13/03/2023  6         600      4,740.00      -         -       - 
15/03/2023  -         -       -         1         1       7.90 
16/03/2023  4         800      5,904.00      -         -       - 
20/03/2023  1         1       7.58        2         8       60.80 
21/03/2023  1         1       7.60        2         6       45.60 
22/03/2023  1         1       7.30        1         1       7.30 
23/03/2023  1         1       7.60        1         1       7.60 
24/03/2023  1         1       7.55        1         1       7.55 
27/03/2023  7         82       598.60       1         1       7.30 
28/03/2023  2         120      876.00       1         1       7.30 
29/03/2023  1         1       7.30        1         1       7.30 
03/04/2023  1         1       7.22        1         1       7.22 
04/04/2023  4         400      2,760.00      -         -       -

11/04/2023  2         500      3,345.00      -         -       - 
12/04/2023  6         484      3,233.12      1         1       7.00 
13/04/2023  9         666      4,428.90      -         -       - 
14/04/2023  8         606      4,005.66      1         1       6.80 
17/04/2023  -         -       -         2         199      1,353.20 
18/04/2023  4         277      1,878.06      1         15       102.00 
19/04/2023  7         423      2,838.33      2         185      1,258.00 
20/04/2023  3         9       60.12       1         1       6.70 
21/04/2023  6         392      2,606.80      -         -       - 
24/04/2023  10         675      4,414.50      1         1       6.60 
25/04/2023  11         820      5,239.80      -         -       - 
26/04/2023  2         30       189.00       -         -       - 
27/04/2023  3         171      1,067.04      1         1       6.32 
28/04/2023  2         100      620.00       -         -       - 
03/05/2023  3         201      1,216.05      1         1       6.16 
04/05/2023  1         100      600.00       -         -       - 
05/05/2023  2         39       230.10       1         1       6.02 
08/05/2023  4         118      705.64       -         -       - 
09/05/2023  3         14       84.00       1         1       6.02 
10/05/2023  3         159      938.10       -         -       - 
11/05/2023  3         223      1,335.77      1         1       6.02 
12/05/2023  -         -       -         1         1       6.10 
15/05/2023  -         -       -         2         4       24.40 
16/05/2023  2         41       248.46       5         91       555.10 
17/05/2023  3         460      2,760.00      1         5       30.50 
18/05/2023  2         200      1,190.00      -         -       - 
19/05/2023  6         600      3,330.00      -         -       - 
22/05/2023  13         1,570     8,179.70      3         160      851.20 
23/05/2023  2         30       153.00       1         2       10.60 
24/05/2023  -         -       -         2         198      1,039.50 
25/05/2023  1         1       5.06        1         1       5.06 
26/05/2023  1         1       5.06        10         814      4,395.60 
29/05/2023  3         201      1,045.20      -         -       - 
30/05/2023  -         -       -         1         1       5.60 
31/05/2023  1         2       10.80       1         50       280.00 
01/06/2023  1         1       5.42        3         36       201.60 
02/06/2023  2         99       534.60       5         237      1,329.57 
05/06/2023  -         -       -         8         165      957.00 
06/06/2023  1         1       5.62        1         1       5.62 
07/06/2023  1         1       5.62        1         1       5.62 
08/06/2023  -         -       -         7         200      1,160.00 
13/06/2023  1         1       5.88        3         99       584.10 
14/06/2023  2         4       23.28       1         1       5.88 
15/06/2023  1         1       5.82        2         3       17.61 
16/06/2023  1         1       5.88        1         1       5.88 
20/06/2023  1         1       5.96        1         1       5.96 
21/06/2023  1         1       5.82        3         101      606.00 
22/06/2023  1         1       6.06        4         20       121.60 
23/06/2023  2         9       54.09       1         1       6.06 
26/06/2023  1         1       6.02        1         1       6.02 
27/06/2023  1         1       6.06        1         1       6.06 
28/06/2023  1         1       6.06        2         61       370.88 
29/06/2023  1         1       6.06        2         22       133.76 
30/06/2023  -         -       -         1         100      616.00 
TOTAL     297        20,357     146,777.05     185        6,571     49,388.06

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY 

Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1675577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1675577 07-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

