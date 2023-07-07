Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

186,361 shares

- €1,987,652.19

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,378

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,951

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,128,383 shares for €142,719,303.95

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,275,964 shares for €147,045,532.24

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 333,942 shares

- €1,632,350.32

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,881

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,194

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,569,330 shares for 104,546,990.99

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,730,658 shares for 109,013,444.90



the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd,2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5 378 5 128 383 142 719 303.95 5 951 5 275 964 147 045 532.24 02/01/2023 1 2 500 60 850.00 78 56 835 1 394 162.55 03/01/2023 36 42 500 1 056 125.00 49 49 500 1 235 520.00 04/01/2023 66 65 000 1 654 900.00 05/01/2023 38 38 500 996 380.00 37 38 500 998 305.00 06/01/2023 24 23 500 610 295.00 54 48 000 1 259 040.00 09/01/2023 18 19 000 505 970.00 40 32 000 854 400.00 10/01/2023 82 63 500 1 691 005.00 16 18 000 481 680.00 11/01/2023 37 32 500 866 125.00 46 49 907 1 335 511.32 12/01/2023 55 54 500 1 477 495.00 56 56 500 1 534 540.00 13/01/2023 67 62 500 1 685 000.00 26 27 540 746 058.60 16/01/2023 16 17 500 470 750.00 65 42 460 1 152 789.00 17/01/2023 71 67 751 1 834 697.08 21 22 500 611 100.00 18/01/2023 26 32 500 882 050.00 43 40 109 1 089 761.53 19/01/2023 92 67 249 1 802 273.20 5 7 500 203 400.00 20/01/2023 34 40 000 1 068 800.00 35 35 000 937 650.00 23/01/2023 45 32 500 871 975.00 46 47 500 1 277 275.00 24/01/2023 24 32 500 880 100.00 53 54 891 1 490 290.65 25/01/2023 15 27 500 748 000.00 42 45 000 1 228 950.00 26/01/2023 41 47 500 1 315 750.00 58 50 500 1 401 880.00 27/01/2023 20 27 500 759 275.00 21 25 000 692 000.00 30/01/2023 49 62 500 1 726 250.00 43 40 000 1 107 600.00 31/01/2023 44 54 514 1 487 141.92 24 35 000 956 900.00 01/02/2023 46 42 986 1 167 929.62 57 37 500 1 020 750.00 02/02/2023 21 20 000 550 000.00 112 72 587 2 006 304.68 03/02/2023 36 47 500 1 320 025.00 49 60 000 1 672 200.00 06/02/2023 67 57 540 1 593 282.60 15 22 500 624 825.00 07/02/2023 46 37 460 1 037 267.40 44 47 500 1 320 025.00 08/02/2023 41 42 500 1 194 250.00 63 51 500 1 451 270.00 09/02/2023 44 42 500 1 197 225.00 52 45 000 1 270 800.00 10/02/2023 96 65 000 1 803 750.00 22 28 339 790 374.71 13/02/2023 11 12 500 347 625.00 58 46 661 1 301 841.90 14/02/2023 24 42 733 1 202 506.62 63 60 000 1 692 000.00 15/02/2023 23 18 409 520 790.61 56 72 500 2 056 100.00 16/02/2023 46 42 542 1 217 977.46 50 45 000 1 291 050.00 17/02/2023 102 52 316 1 488 390.20 71 50 000 1 426 000.00 20/02/2023 14 17 500 502 250.00 41 45 000 1 292 850.00 21/02/2023 73 55 000 1 569 150.00 40 41 022 1 174 049.64 22/02/2023 70 42 500 1 197 650.00 34 35 000 989 450.00 23/02/2023 45 45 037 1 278 600.43 41 47 500 1 350 900.00 24/02/2023 41 47 000 1 336 210.00 47 44 926 1 279 941.74 27/02/2023 51 47 500 1 363 250.00 28/02/2023 81 77 500 2 216 500.00 44 55 000 1 576 850.00

01/03/2023 65 62 500 1 754 375.00 31 37 500 1 056 375.00 02/03/2023 73 80 000 2 202 400.00 75 55 000 1 534 500.00 03/03/2023 25 30 000 847 200.00 72 68 490 1 935 527.40 06/03/2023 56 52 500 1 493 625.00 56 36 796 1 051 629.68 07/03/2023 68 67 550 1 906 936.50 24 28 508 809 912.28 08/03/2023 65 39 950 1 111 409.00 52 55 000 1 536 700.00 09/03/2023 32 42 500 1 190 425.00 42 52 500 1 474 725.00 10/03/2023 94 82 500 2 276 175.00 28 32 500 899 600.00 13/03/2023 86 85 000 2 295 850.00 12 15 000 407 550.00 14/03/2023 43 37 500 1 011 750.00 68 72 500 1 966 200.00 15/03/2023 82 87 500 2 360 750.00 25 24 500 663 950.00 16/03/2023 75 77 500 2 070 800.00 102 96 500 2 589 095.00 17/03/2023 68 72 500 1 937 200.00 59 45 000 1 214 550.00 20/03/2023 102 76 665 2 013 222.90 79 97 500 2 569 125.00 21/03/2023 9 12 500 338 000.00 112 87 500 2 371 250.00 22/03/2023 28 25 000 677 250.00 34 42 500 1 153 875.00 23/03/2023 64 64 100 1 718 521.00 53 51 000 1 369 860.00 24/03/2023 65 63 900 1 684 404.00 27/03/2023 18 22 500 596 475.00 50 47 500 1 261 125.00 28/03/2023 41 47 500 1 270 150.00 68 57 500 1 543 875.00 29/03/2023 15 17 500 473 725.00 107 72 500 1 976 350.00 30/03/2023 130 60 000 1 687 200.00 31/03/2023 2 2 500 70 625.00 63 35 000 996 100.00 03/04/2023 41 50 000 1 419 500.00 29 32 017 911 844.16 04/04/2023 20 27 500 783 750.00 42 47 483 1 356 589.31 05/04/2023 63 67 500 1 912 950.00 37 42 500 1 207 000.00 06/04/2023 23 30 000 858 600.00 82 59 500 1 705 865.00 11/04/2023 25 26 000 755 040.00 60 52 500 1 526 175.00 12/04/2023 45 50 000 1 466 000.00 42 57 500 1 689 925.00 13/04/2023 43 57 500 1 673 250.00 47 50 477 1 471 909.32 14/04/2023 46 47 500 1 387 000.00 37 24 523 719 259.59 17/04/2023 81 46 920 1 359 741.60 38 47 500 1 380 350.00 18/04/2023 64 35 000 1 020 250.00 36 32 559 950 722.80 19/04/2023 28 25 000 728 750.00 29 37 880 1 106 096.00 20/04/2023 44 47 524 1 382 473.16 22 22 061 642 195.71 21/04/2023 53 47 500 1 393 650.00 61 63 113 1 857 415.59 24/04/2023 37 30 000 879 300.00 22 27 500 807 400.00 25/04/2023 85 57 556 1 662 217.28 18 12 500 364 875.00 26/04/2023 60 65 000 1 863 550.00 41 45 153 1 298 148.75 27/04/2023 45 38 915 1 115 693.05 35 39 036 1 120 723.56 28/04/2023 38 46 085 1 316 648.45 51 43 464 1 244 374.32 02/05/2023 39 47 500 1 361 350.00 61 25 276 727 948.80 03/05/2023 22 30 000 855 300.00 32 30 000 857 100.00 04/05/2023 83 87 500 2 462 250.00 25 30 000 848 700.00 05/05/2023 23 30 265 849 235.90 75 65 000 1 834 300.00 08/05/2023 39 37 500 1 058 625.00 34 35 000 989 450.00 09/05/2023 27 42 977 1 171 123.25 47 50 000 1 364 000.00

10/05/2023 24 32 500 900 250.00 66 60 000 1 666 800.00 11/05/2023 38 40 000 1 116 800.00 26 30 026 838 926.44 12/05/2023 38 42 047 1 172 270.36 49 24 974 699 272.00 15/05/2023 41 37 702 1 050 754.74 56 47 500 1 325 250.00 16/05/2023 51 42 500 1 185 750.00 22 27 500 769 450.00 17/05/2023 46 34 751 962 950.21 34 37 500 1 041 375.00 18/05/2023 3 2 500 69 250.00 26 15 000 419 250.00 19/05/2023 12 12 500 352 500.00 22/05/2023 39 45 000 1 269 900.00 37 32 500 919 750.00 23/05/2023 66 53 131 1 483 417.52 17 17 500 489 475.00 24/05/2023 83 62 023 1 690 746.98 25/05/2023 44 50 000 1 350 500.00 66 50 697 1 373 381.73 26/05/2023 23 35 000 940 800.00 66 40 000 1 077 200.00 29/05/2023 28 27 500 746 900.00 48 29 448 800 691.12 30/05/2023 29 32 500 884 650.00 38 37 365 1 018 569.90 31/05/2023 19 20 500 566 825.00 110 76 490 2 121 832.60 01/06/2023 47 22 577 622 899.43 34 20 706 574 591.50 02/06/2023 34 30 000 834 000.00 64 45 000 1 254 600.00 05/06/2023 37 42 500 1 194 250.00 90 37 902 1 067 699.34 06/06/2023 39 32 500 913 900.00 72 55 000 1 552 650.00 07/06/2023 32 37 500 1 063 500.00 56 49 896 1 420 040.16 08/06/2023 34 35 000 998 200.00 37 35 114 1 002 855.84 09/06/2023 34 37 500 1 071 750.00 49 52 490 1 503 838.50 12/06/2023 33 30 000 870 600.00 69 45 000 1 308 150.00 13/06/2023 34 40 000 1 157 600.00 27 25 000 725 500.00 14/06/2023 37 40 000 1 166 400.00 15/06/2023 97 72 500 2 098 875.00 19 20 000 581 800.00 16/06/2023 2 2 500 72 100.00 124 55 000 1 602 700.00 19/06/2023 62 55 000 1 588 950.00 20/06/2023 45 35 000 1 003 800.00 50 40 000 1 149 200.00 21/06/2023 62 50 000 1 431 000.00 43 47 500 1 360 875.00 22/06/2023 67 55 150 1 567 914.50 44 45 000 1 282 500.00 23/06/2023 57 44 558 1 261 436.98 16 22 500 640 575.00 26/06/2023 18 14 000 393 540.00 21 14 000 394 940.00 27/06/2023 19 20 000 565 200.00 44 31 000 879 470.00 28/06/2023 20 17 500 499 800.00 33 27 500 787 875.00 29/06/2023 21 19 000 543 020.00 25 22 743 651 359.52 30/06/2023 45 20 000 578 200.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration

with a share capital of €3,576,919,375

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

