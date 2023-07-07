The Magic Scent: World's First Artificial Intelligence-Created Diffuser Scent Gets a Limited Release

The Magic Scent let ChatGPT take over scent design and create a new, entirely unique diffuser scent based on historical scent trends and the world's most popular perfumes. The Magic Scent wanted a new scent that would provoke a sense of relaxation and well-being.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / The Magic Scent, a leading provider of essential oils and aromatherapy products, is pleased to announce the launch of a new limited-edition scent called "Scentient." This new fragrance is designed to promote peace and well-being and is officially launching today on the website and in the Miami store.

Scentient Diffuser Oil From The Magic Scent

A ChatGPT designed diffuser oil for your home or business.

"We're excited to launch 'Scentient' as a new addition to our product line," said Emma Georgieva, The Magic Scent's CEO. "This fragrance is truly one-of-a-kind, and we believe it will resonate with our customers who are seeking a natural way to promote peace and well-being in their daily lives."

"Scentient" is a unique blend of top, middle, and base notes that work together to create a calming and soothing aroma. The top notes include lavender, bergamot, and lemon, which provide a fresh and uplifting scent. The middle notes consist of chamomile, ylang-ylang, and geranium, which add a floral and calming aspect. Finally, the base notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, and vanilla create a warm and grounding foundation to the scent.

The scent design team at The Magic Scent trained the ChatGPT AI to look at many variables, including some of the most popular scents in the past year, top-selling perfumes and their scenting notes of the past 100 years, in order to craft a new scent. While they were unsure of how the scent would come out, the entire company was incredibly surprised that it smells absolutely wonderful.

This limited-edition fragrance will only be available in 250 bottles, making it a truly exclusive addition to any aromatherapy collection. Each bottle will come with a special label that reflects the unique nature of this scent and will be carefully packaged to ensure that it arrives in perfect condition.

The Magic Scent is a luxury home scenting company selling exclusive diffuser oil scents and industry-leading scent diffusers for homes and businesses. We use only the highest quality natural oils, as well a safe nano-particle distribution technology of our essential oils that do not use water or heat to deliver unparalleled scenting throughout all your spaces.

