Freitag, 07.07.2023
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
07.07.23
08:14 Uhr
9,750 Euro
-0,100
-1,02 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,20019:25
Dow Jones News
07.07.2023 | 19:13
143 Leser
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
07-Jul-2023 / 17:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
7 July 2023 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 6 and 7 July 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 5 
July 2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
("PDMRs") to purchase Ordinary Shares as set out below: 
 
                                        Price per Share 
Name       Role        Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment 
                                        (in pence) 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 73                     858.26 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 3,359                    845.47 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 317                     858.26

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name      Number of    Name of Connected    Number of    Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share 
        Shares     Person         Shares            Capital 
Simon      393,478     -            -        393,478   0.15% 
Litherland

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Judith Moore

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic 
                                     Dividend Reinvestment Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
                                     858.26 pence      73 Shares 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     845.47 pence      3,359 Shares 
                                     858.26 pence      317 Shares 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           3,749 Shares 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP31,746.56 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              2023/07/05 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  256354 
EQS News ID:  1675613 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675613&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 12:41 ET (16:41 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
