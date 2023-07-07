Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I's Large Language Model Hua Zang, Empowers Multiple Business Scenarios as China's Own ChatGPT

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise in China, has launched its state-of-the-art Large Language Model (LLM), Hua Zang (??).

According to the China Artificial Intelligence Industry Research Report by the Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China in 2023, the Chinese AI industry has met its rapid development since 2020, and China has become the second-largest country to release LLMs. Despite the large number of LLMs, they still face common practical issues for business implementations, such as controllable output, customization for each business scenario, and the cost of adopting LLMs.

However, the Xiao-I Hua Zang LLM "features 'controllable, customizable and deliverable' solutions, which solve three major challenges of universal LLMs," explained Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I. "These are the most prominent features of our model."

LLMs incorporate both "large-scale" and "pre-training" capabilities. Prior to modeling for practical tasks, for example, LLMs pre-train on a vast amount of general data to enhance AI's generalization, universality, and practicality. The true significance of LLMs lies in transforming the development paradigm and enabling AI technology to be more widely applied in various niche scenarios.

Unlike some other AI applications, the Hua Zang LLM integrates domain-specific corpora into the LLM as well, based on its nearly 20-year accumulation in the cognitive AI industry. In particular, it can seamlessly integrate into finance, public services, medical service, construction, education, e-commerce, logistics, 3C manufacturing, automotive, justice, and retail, including intelligent services, digital marketing, data insight, automated production, operational risk control, organizational management, covering hundreds of NLP capabilities. With such sophistication, it can comprehend and generate complex text, link to information services, and provide customized business solutions.

The insurance industry, for example, with the help of Xiao-I Hua Zang LLM, can provide individualized insurance services to customers by linking with companies' private databases. Meanwhile, it can form comparison tables automatically among massive information, and recommend optimal insurance solutions, thereby attracting consumption.

Looking ahead, Xiao-I's ambition is to use its model to empower the global business ecosystem and advance commercial implementation. By achieving comprehensive language coverage and introducing global market applications, Xiao-I aims to revolutionize conventional business models through its open-source platform within the global business ecosystem.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

