Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3D37R | ISIN: US47010C7065 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JAA
Tradegate
07.07.23
21:47 Uhr
0,480 Euro
+0,004
+0,84 %
07.07.2023 | 22:26
Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Reports Approval of All Proposals at 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on July 7, 2023.

Five proposals were submitted to and approved by the stockholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A relating to the Annual Meeting and supplemental information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2023. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by Jaguar with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The proxy statement is also available on the Company's corporate website.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765982/Jaguar-Health-Reports-Approval-of-All-Proposals-at-2023-Annual-Meeting-of-Stockholders

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
