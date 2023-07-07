Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Announces Appointment of Norman Brewster to its Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Troy Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF) announces that Norman Brewster has joined the board of directors. Mr. Brewster has served on many public and private company boards over his career in the mineral industry including serving as the interim President and Executive Chairman of Iberian Minerals Corp., successfully financing, developing and putting into production the Aguas Tenidas Mine in Andalucia, Spain, which became the region's largest employer. During his tenure Mr. Brewster led negotiations for the purchase of the Condestable Mine in Peru by Iberian Minerals Corp., and as a final duty Mr. Brewster led a committee in reviewing the successful bid by Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. (revenue in 2015 of 97 Bn) to acquire Iberian Minerals Corp., in an all cash takeover.

Mr. Brewster also sat on a committee, as a Director of Spider Resources Inc., which reviewed the successful all cash acquisition of Spider Resources Inc., by Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Mr. Brewster holds Bachelor of Science and Education Degrees from Acadia University and was approved as a Member of the Association of Geoscientists of Ontario.

The Company also announces that Bill Cronk has resigned as director. The Company thanks Mr. Cronk for his contributions to date and looks forward to his continued support as an advisor to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

About Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company currently holds interest in three assets;

The SW2 project is a highly perspective Vanadium, Titanium and Iron ore rich project that consists of 91 mineral claims located approximately 50km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming USA. The property is a one billion tonne plus target in a Proterozoic Layered Mafic Intrusive host with strong magnetite-rich cumulates and accompanying V/Ti and Pt/Pd/Au/Rh-bearing sulfide horizons.

The Green Gold project, in which the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest, is comprised of fourteen (14) mineral claims with an aggregate area of 11,238 hectares, is located in central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George.

The Ticktock project, a 1,065-hectare property located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada, lies 23km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine and sits between the Enduro Metals Newmont Lake property and the Aben Resources Forrest-Kerr property.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766254/Troy-Minerals-Announces-Appointment-of-Norman-Brewster-to-its-Board